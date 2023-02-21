56m ago

add bookmark

SA Tourism acting CFO resigns amid Tottenham Hotspur deal controversy

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
SA Tourism's acting chief finance officer Johan van der Walt has resigned.
SA Tourism's acting chief finance officer Johan van der Walt has resigned.
PHOTO: Visionhaus/Getty Images
  • SA Tourism's acting chief finance officer Johan van der Walt has resigned.
  • Van der Walt handed in his resignation earlier this month. The board accepted it on Tuesday.
  • This was on the same day he had received a letter asking him to detail the reasons why he should not be suspended for his involvement in the Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal.

South African Tourism acting chief finance officer Johan van der Walt has stepped down in the wake of the controversial sponsorship deal with English Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur. 

The controversial deal proposed a payment of close to R1 billion by SA Tourism for a sponsorship deal. South Africa would pay the amount over three years.

The tourism board accepted his resignation last Tuesday after he issued it on 9 February, said spokesperson Thandiwe Mathibela. 

Van der Walt was appointed on a seven-month contract which started last month following the resignation of the organisation's former CFO. 

"The process for recruiting a new CFO is currently under way," said Mathibela. 

SA Tourism's financial management general manager, Themba Ndlovu, will act in Van der Walt's position until a permanent CFO is appointed.

READ | SA Tourism defends 'new, innovative' R900m Spurs proposal after backlash: 'We were prepared for it'

Last Tuesday, the SA Tourism board issued Van der Walt a letter instructing him to justify why he should not be suspended for his involvement in the controversial Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship proposal. 

The Daily Maverick, which brought to light details about the proposed deal, reported that Van der Walt had links to an agency that would receive a R33 million fee to “activate” the sponsorship deal.

SA Tourism chairperson Thozamile Botha said the board was unaware of a potential conflict of interest involving Van der Walt. 

In exchange for the investment, SA Tourism would receive kit branding, interview backdrop branding, match-day advertising, partnership announcements, training camps in South Africa, and free access to tickets and stadium hospitality. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tottenham hotspurdepartment of tourismtourismpolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
32% - 2805 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
59% - 5192 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
10% - 846 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Stage 8 looming: News24 journalists dive into Eskom, load shedding and the crumbling grid

8h ago

LISTEN | Stage 8 looming: News24 journalists dive into Eskom, load shedding and the crumbling grid
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.31
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
22.15
-1.7%
Rand - Euro
19.48
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.54
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.7%
Platinum
942.48
+2.0%
Palladium
1,524.34
+2.4%
Gold
1,832.71
-0.5%
Silver
21.81
-0.0%
Brent Crude
84.07
+1.3%
Top 40
72,786
-1.4%
All Share
78,811
-1.3%
Resource 10
70,543
-3.1%
Industrial 25
104,097
-1.2%
Financial 15
16,324
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Bikers in Cape Town join forces to ride over Ou Kaapse Weg in aid of animal welfare

15h ago

Bikers in Cape Town join forces to ride over Ou Kaapse Weg in aid of animal welfare
Cansa relay set for a March come back at Turfhall

15h ago

Cansa relay set for a March come back at Turfhall
PICS | 'I'm a winning gogo': Khayelitsha woman's chicken earns her Western Cape...

18 Feb

PICS | 'I'm a winning gogo': Khayelitsha woman's chicken earns her Western Cape Champion Tavern Chef title
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

8h ago

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?

20 Feb

WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?
New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all...

20 Feb

New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all your adventures
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo