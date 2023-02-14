46m ago

add bookmark

SA Tourism CFO facing suspension over controversial Tottenham Hotspur deal

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
SA Tourism was looking to seal a sponsorship deal with Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.
SA Tourism was looking to seal a sponsorship deal with Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.
PHOTO: Visionhaus/Getty Images
  • SA Tourism CFO Johan van der Walt has been instructed to justify why he should not be suspended.
  • Van der Walt has been linked to an agency identified in the controversial Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship proposal that made headlines this week
  • He has not responded to the letter. 

South African Tourism CFO Johan van der Walt has been issued with a letter instructing him to justify why he should not be suspended, the board said on Tuesday.

"He has been given a letter to give reasons why he should not be suspended and he has not responded to that letter," SA Tourism board chairperson Thozamile Botha said.

This comes after Van der Walt was linked to an agency identified in the controversial Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship proposal that made headlines this week.

According to Botha, the board was not aware of the conflict of interest involving Van der Walt.

SA Tourism proposed a three-year deal with the English Premier League side, worth £42.5 million (about R900 million), starting at the beginning of the 2023/24 season and ending at the end of the 2026/27 season.

READ | Tottenham deal: SA Tourism in hunt to find whistleblower, Sisulu wants CFO gone

In exchange for the whopping investment, the state-owned entity would receive kit branding, interview backdrop branding, match-day advertising, partnership announcements, training camps in South Africa, and free access to tickets and stadium hospitality.

The Daily Maverick first reported that Van der Walt was a director of several companies linked to the WWP Group.

This despite SA Tourism's acting CEO Themba Khumalo stating at a media briefing that there would be no involvement of an agent or a middleman.

Further details of the deal emerged and revealed that a company called WWP Group would be paid £1.5 million (around R31 million) to ensure that "everything is 100% in place by 1 July 2023 when the season kicks off".


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tottenham hotspursa tourismgautengjohannesburg
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Randall Williams said he resigned as mayor of Tshwane to ensure the stability of the multi-party coalition. How does this make you feel?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Reassured. That’s the mark of true leadership.
17% - 296 votes
Concerned. Why are these coalitions so fragile?
83% - 1497 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | AKA's murder: What we know so far about the deadly hit

3h ago

LISTEN | AKA's murder: What we know so far about the deadly hit
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.80
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.74
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.16
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.44
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Platinum
949.78
-0.6%
Palladium
1,557.79
-0.9%
Gold
1,860.96
+0.4%
Silver
21.82
-0.8%
Brent Crude
86.61
+0.3%
Top 40
73,896
+0.2%
All Share
79,920
+0.2%
Resource 10
73,086
+0.1%
Industrial 25
105,122
+0.2%
Financial 15
16,277
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mitchell’s Plain youth learn lessons on eco-tourism

9h ago

Mitchell’s Plain youth learn lessons on eco-tourism
JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in...

02 Feb

JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in higher-ranking post
Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most...

31 Jan

Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most incredible journey'
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo