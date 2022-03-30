SA water polo coach found guilty of child porn, grooming in Australia to be deported home - report

A South African water polo coach has been found guilty of possession of child porn by an Australian court.

Dean Carelse pleaded guilty to several counts, including grooming a 13-year-old boy.

Carelse used to coach at Grey High School.

A South African water polo coach and former teacher is reportedly set to be deported from Australia, after being sentenced to two years' imprisonment for child abuse, possession of child porn, and grooming.

Dean Carelse was arrested in March last year and charged with possessing child exploitation material, according to ABC News.

He reportedly had more than 2 000 images of child exploitation material on two phones.

Carelse also reportedly faced charges of grooming children and "indecent treatment". He pleaded guilty to the charges, the report said.

The 41-year-old appeared in the Maroochydore District Court on Wednesday, where he was handed a two-year sentence, suspended after six months for three years. After his release, he is expected to be deported to South Africa.



Carelse reportedly took indecent recordings of children in their swimming costumes, and the court heard that he had groomed a 13-year-old boy after taking the videos.

His defence lawyer Ben Powers reportedly petitioned the court, saying that his client was extremely remorseful and that the crimes "came at a time of loneliness", ABC News reported.

Carelse was implicated in paedophilic behaviour during accounts shared with News24 on the My Only Story podcast. The podcast is a series written and edited by Deon Wigget.

His former partner, Gqeberha advocate David Smith, claimed that Carelse had informed him that he was having sexual interactions with children in 2002.

Smith said he reported a series of disturbing text messages to the school’s headmaster, but they were regarded as "inauthentic and fabricated".

He recounted a text message sent by Carelse, about an "interesting event" involving a Grade 9 boy. The water polo coach also allegedly asked Smith to bring a minor family member for a threesome.

Carelse was also formerly a rugby coach at Grey High School.



At the time of News24 and My Only Story breaking the story, Grey High School governing body chairperson Garth Morris said the school was "dismayed" by the allegations. He said the school had treated the allegations "with the gravity they deserve" and had notified the appropriate authorities.

News24 and My Only Story also uncovered a consistent pattern of inappropriate behaviour by former St Andrew's College water polo coach David Mackenzie, who had ties with Carelse over several years. Carelse had previously coached Mackenzie.

Mackenzie was later found to have groomed boys, through an independent inquiry held by St Andrew's College. The inquiry did not refer to allegations or make findings of sexual abuse.

St Andrew's College headmaster Alan Thompson stepped down after the findings.