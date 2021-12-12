46m ago

SABC board chair demands recusal of Sanef-linked board member before grievance proceedings can continue

Jenni Evans
The SABC building in Auckland Park in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Veli Nhlapo
  • SABC board chair Bongomusa Makhathini wants a Sanef-linked board member, Mary Papayya, to recuse herself.
  • Phathiswa Magopeni laid a grievance against Makhathini and Madoda Mxakwe.
  • Makhathini contends that Papayya may not be impartial.

SABC board chair Bongomusa Makhathini wants a Sanef-linked board member, Mary Papayya, to recuse herself before he answers questions related to the grievance lodged by the broadcaster's group executive for news and current affairs, Phathiswa Magopeni. 

News24 understands that this is based on a conflict of interest because Sanef [SA National Editors' Forum] has shown a strong interest in the issues being aired. 

In a letter to the deputy chairperson, Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi, Makhathini motivates the request by saying Papayya may not be impartial as a board member. 

He said in the letter:

My request for Ms Papayya's recusal in no way questions her integrity and is respectfully made in order to protect an important SABC Board process from any perception of bias.

Papayya is a founder member of Sanef. 

Magopeni lodged a grievance against Makhathini and CEO Madoda Mxakwe, following what she felt were breaches of the divide among the board, the CEO and editorial in the run-up to the municipal elections on 1 November. 

Magopeni faces disciplinary action for alleged negligence and bringing the SABC into disrepute after the broadcaster ran an episode of its investigative programme, Special Assignment, in contravention of a court order.

Magopeni said she was not involved in the decision to flight the programme - and questioned why the people directly involved were not made to account.

She believed that this was being used against her because she refused to entertain requests by the chairperson on how to cover aspects of the Zulu Royal family, and her refusal to approve an unscheduled interview with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

She also came under fire after the ANC's head of elections, Fikile Mbalula, blamed the SABC for the party's poor showing at the polls. 

Sanef and the Campaign for Free Expression have demanded that Magopeni's disciplinary hearing be open to the media,  given the public broadcaster's mandate to be independent and free of political instruction.

The SABC refused, but the request was put to the chairperson of the disciplinary inquiry, Nazeer Cassim, and is expected to be argued when the proceedings start on 17 December. 

A board and SABC source told News24: "This is an effort to deviate from the real issues. There is no conflict of interest. Mr Makhathini must account for the grievance levelled against him by the GE [Group Executive] news.

He should not be dabbling in matters where an aggrieved party has brought serious allegations against him. He should be transparent. He owes it to the public and to the SABC. The SABC Board takes very seriously the grievance brought by the GE news against him.


SABC spokesperson Gugu Ntuli said they had no comment on the matter.

Makhathini declined an offer to comment to News24 on the request for Papayya's recusal, saying it was out of respect for board processes.

While Sbu Ngalwa, Sanef chairperson, was not immediately available for comment, he told the Sunday Times that Papayya had put her participation in Sanef on hold until the SABC matter was finalised.

Ngalwa said Papayya had recused herself from Sanef "at her own request".

In the meantime, Sanef called on law enforcement authorities to investigate death threats and threats of violence against journalists accused of apparently being responsible for the ANC's drop in support at the polls. 

The journalists threatened are Lesedi FM senior producer, Dimakatso Motsoeneng, and Motsoeneng's colleagues, Palesa Chubisi and Lahliwe Matsoso. 

"Sanef notes with grave concern that this incident comes on the back of Transport Minister and ANC's head of elections Fikile Mbalula's baseless attack on the SABC for its coverage of the November elections," a statement said. 

"Mbalula, who claimed the SABC never showed the good side of the ANC by focusing on poor service delivery, not only blamed the public broadcaster for the ANC's dismal performance at the polls but he also singled out and attacked SABC Editor-in-Chief & Group Executive: SABC News & Current Affairs Ms Phathiswa Magopeni.

"Sanef believes that the ANC should also do its own investigation and distance itself from these criminals using the governing party's name."


