SABC head of news found guilty of misconduct

SABC head of news, Phathiswa Magopeni, has been found guilty of misconduct for not having taken appropriate steps to ensure an interdicted show was not aired.

At her disciplinary hearing, after Special Assignment aired the interdicted show, she told the head of the hearing, advocate Nazir Cassim, that she was not given an opportunity to investigate how the programme was put on air.

Magopeni previously said, on the day she was charged, she had gone to a meeting with SABC chief executive Madoda Mxakwe with the intention to ask that a joint investigation between news and video entertainment be conducted.

"Had we done the investigation prior to the charged and disciplinary hearing, probably the witnesses who came here might have been different. We are only getting information now and not through the investigation.

"Right now, we are here conducting an investigation through a disciplinary hearing. That's my feeling in all the days I've been sitting here."

