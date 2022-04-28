SABC names Moshoeshoe Monare as replacement for axed head of news Phathiswa Magopeni

1h ago

Moshoeshoe Monare (centre) will take over as the SABC’s Group Executive for News and Current Affairs as of 1 June.
Photo by Gallo Images / The Times / Moeletsi Mabe
  • Moshoeshoe Monare has been appointed as the SABC’s Group Executive for News and Current Affairs.
  • The appointment will be effective as of 1 June.
  • Monare replaces Phathiswa Magopeni, who was dismissed for misconduct.

The SABC has appointed Moshoeshoe Monare as the Group Executive for News and Current Affairs.

The position has been mired in controversy after Phathiswa Magopeni was axed from the post. This was after she was found guilty of misconduct by the SABC.

The SABC announced the appointment on Thursday, saying Monare had 25 years of experience in the media industry.

He is currently the managing director of Operations and Corporate Services at Arena Holdings.

Monare has served on the boards of several organisations, including Tiso Blackstar, the Media Development and Diversity Agency, and Publishers Support Services.

He has spent almost two decades in editorial operations, having worked as a reporter for the Pretoria News, The Star, Sunday Times and the SABC. He has held senior editorial positions at Sunday Independent, Mail & Guardian, Independent Newspapers, The Star, Sunday Times and The Times. He also served as a member of the Press Council's adjudication panel and is a former deputy chairperson of the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef).

The position opened up after Magopeni was charged with misconduct last year and dismissed in January. The charges stemmed from an incident in which an interdicted Special Assignment episode was erroneously aired.

She has claimed that political interference underpinned the charges against her.

Monare’s appointment will come into effect on 1 June.


