10m ago

add bookmark

SABC's Phathiswa Magopeni says she was not given chance to probe how interdicted show was aired

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Phathiswa Magopeni faces a disciplinary hearing.
Phathiswa Magopeni faces a disciplinary hearing.
Veli Nhlapo, Gallo Images, Sowetan
  • Phathiswa Magopeni says the SABC is conducting an investigation through her disciplinary hearing. 
  • Magopeni says she was not given an opportunity to conduct an investigation into how an interdicted Special Assignment was aired. 
  • Advocate Nazir Cassim is heading the investigation. 

The SABC head of news Phathiswa Magopeni has accused the broadcaster of conducting an investigation through a disciplinary hearing.

Magopeni is currently on the stand at her disciplinary hearing after Special Assignment aired an interdicted show.  She told the head of the hearing, advocate Nazir Cassim that she was not given an opportunity to investigate how the programme was put on air. 

"I have not spoken to any of the teams. I haven't had [a] proper investigation with interviews."

Magopeni said she only managed to produce a preliminary report based on reports she received from the news and video entertainment departments. These, she said, provided different versions of what happened. 

"I would still need to do further investigations based on that there are two versions being presented."

Magopeni said on the day she was charged, she had gone to a meeting with SABC chief executive Madoda Mxakwe with the intention to ask that a a joint investigation between news and video entertainment be conducted. 

"Had we done the investigation prior to the charged and disciplinary hearing, probably the witnesses who came here might have been different. We are only getting information now and not through the investigation. 

"Right now, we are here conducting an investigation through a disciplinary hearing. That's my feeling in all the days I've been sitting here."

READ | SABC head of news tries to have disciplinary hearing collapsed, then withdraws application

Magopeni said she was covering elections when Makwe asked her to account.  

"To prove that I took this seriously, when the CEO said we must priorities this, within two hours I pulled a report. The circumstances under which I was operating were stressful."

The SABC lawyer Michael Bill asked why she hadn't instituted an investigation as she was charged, but not suspended from work. 

"How could I do an investigation when there is a conclusion that I was in the wrong?"

She was also questioned about a message she sent to Merlin Naicker, group executive for video entertainment, accusing his unit of interfering with the interdict and therefore putting her job on the line. Magopeni said she was under pressure when she sent Naicker the message. 

Asked whether she had apologised to Naicker for the message, she said: "Not yet."  

Bill asked whether she blamed Naicker for the episode being aired. 

"How would I know if there was no investigation that was done? I don't know. No investigation has produced information that Mr Naicker was responsible or I was. I am the person who has been singled out. Other people like Merlin, whose platform hosts the show, are not charged."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sabcphathiswa magopenimadoda mxakwejohannesburggautenglabour
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA race director Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
22% - 2294 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
52% - 5533 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
26% - 2747 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.86
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
21.01
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.86
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.32
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Gold
1,786.38
-0.3%
Silver
22.45
+0.8%
Palladium
1,811.36
+3.1%
Platinum
933.00
-0.6%
Brent Crude
71.52
-2.8%
Top 40
64,612
+1.5%
All Share
71,119
+1.5%
Resource 10
68,624
+3.0%
Industrial 25
91,676
+0.4%
Financial 15
14,306
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

1h ago

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo