2h ago

add bookmark

SACAA appeals to Mbalula to reopen plane crash investigation, contests damning findings in report

accreditation
Carin Smith
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula.
Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula.
Misheck Makora
  • A final report on the fatal accident of a plane operated by the SACAA was published by the transport department.
  • It contains damning findings against the SACAA.
  • The SACAA is appealing the findings and wants Fikile Mbalula to reopen the investigation. 

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) is appealing to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to reopen an investigation into the fatal plane crash of a Cessna S550, operated by SACAA, in January 2020, while on a calibration mission at the George Airport.

All three crew members died when the plane flew into a mountain in inclement weather.

The report found, among other things, that the aircraft was not being operated in compliance with South Africa's Civil Aviation Regulations and Technical Standards - which the SACAA is responsible for setting, applying and enforcing - and that the pilot-in-command had not undergone required aircraft "upset recovery" refresher training in a simulator as required.

Furthermore, the SACAA's Flight Inspection Unit lacked a compliance officer at the time to manage operational oversight.  

The SACAA's mandate is to regulate civil aviation safety and security in South Africa.

READ | Damning findings on fatal crash of SA Civil Aviation plane

It said in a statement on Wednesday that it questioned the damning findings made against it in a final report by Ethiopia's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

The SACAA claims it is in possession of evidence that will refute the findings.

South Africa's Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation Division (AIID) falls under SACAA and the families of the deceased believed it might be compromised if it had to investigate an incident involving a plane operated by SACAA.

Mbalula, therefore, asked the AAIB to undertake the investigation as an independent party.   

The SACAA claimed it was not given an opportunity to comment on what it regarded as "new information" in the final report, which "differ materially" from a draft report on which SACAA commented in August 2021.

The final report by the AAID, dated November 2021, was only published by the Department of Transport, under which the SACAA falls, on Sunday, 23 January. 

SACAA further claims the final report contains "gross mistakes and inaccurate references" to the Civil Aviation Regulations regarding the new findings.

Altitude

The report established the probable cause of the fatal crash into a cloud-obscured mountain was the crew's failure to recognise and recover the aircraft from  an "unusual altitude" - in other words they had lost their situational awareness and the aircraft was not flying in a controlled manner.

It is likely this was the result of the aircraft flying into cloud when the crew was unprepared for it and would have needed to transition to instrument flying when they had planned to carry out the flight while remaining in visual contact with the ground at all time.  

READ | SA is going through a commuter rail revolution

The report recommends several remedial measures, including stronger internal oversight within the SACAA and its Flight Inspection Unit, to avoid a recurrence.

It also recommends that, to avoid conflicts of interest, South Africa should establish an Air Accident Investigation Unit that is completely independent of the SACAA.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sacaadepartment of transportfikile mbalulaaviationtransport
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
34% - 722 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
66% - 1426 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.19
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.54
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.14
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.89
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Gold
1,830.28
-1.0%
Silver
23.79
-0.1%
Palladium
2,367.68
+7.5%
Platinum
1,050.50
+2.1%
Brent Crude
88.20
+2.2%
Top 40
67,364
+2.3%
All Share
73,797
+2.1%
Resource 10
75,253
+3.3%
Industrial 25
91,472
+1.8%
Financial 15
14,925
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo