SACP cautions against 'selective prosecution' following release of state capture report

SACP leader Blade Nzimande says the private sector is guilty of aiding state capture.

He was speaking at the SACP ' s Joe Slovo commemoration event on Thursday.

Nzimande says there should be no selective prosecution from investigations by law enforcement agencies regarding the State Capture Inquiry report.

SACP leader Blade Nzimande has cautioned against any "selective prosecution" that could emerge from law enforcement investigations linked to the State Capture Inquiry report.

Nzimande was speaking at an event commemorating the 27th anniversary of the death of SACP leader Joe Slovo on Thursday.

The release of the first part of the report on Tuesday has sparked differing opinions. Nzimande, who also serves as minister of higher education, shared his party's perspective on the matter at the event.

He raised concerns that state capture and corruption was seen only as a public sector issue, saying the private sector was just as guilty of corruption.

"There can be no justice and an end to state capture from selective prosecution. There must be consistency. State capture is a collaborative crime between unscrupulous elements in the public sector and the private sector," Nzimande said.

He pointed to private sector firms such Bain & Co whose relationship with the SA Revenue Service came under the spotlight at the inquiry.

Nzimande said to end state capture, the dealings of the private sector in aiding it should be investigated.

"These are some examples of how the profit-driven multinational corporations were advancing accumulation in the scene of state capture in South Africa.

"We will not achieve a success in overcoming state capture by focusing almost entirely if not only on the public sector and leaving corrupt profit-seeking interests and companies in the private sector to get away with murder.

"To end state capture, we must disrupt the entire corrupt nexus of unscrupulous public officials and office bearers and private sector directors, elements and companies and deal them all a crushing blow."

He alleged SACP members who had spoke out against corruption were being followed by rogue intelligence elements, which he did not name.

"Just as we refused to be intimidated then, we will not allow any such elements, their networks, any person, or establishment to intimidate us.

"Instead, we want the state to go deeper into identifying and exposing the rogue intelligence networks and holding those who were responsible to account," Nzimande said.