SACP protests in Cape Town against the release of Janusz Walus on parole







The ANCYL, ANC and SACP in the Western Cape want the justice department to rescind the order to grant parole to Janusz Walus.

They vowed there would be countrywide mass action to prevent the parole of the murderer of SACP leader Chris Hani.

The Constitutional Court ordered that Walus be released on parole.

The SACP and its alliance partners in the Western Cape vowed that Janusz Walus would never step out of prison on parole for the murder of their hero and mentor, Chris Hani.

"This has opened old wounds, said Unathi Tshotshwana of the ANC's Western Cape office during a picket in Cape Town, highlighting their dismay at Monday's Constitutional Court ruling.

"As the ANC of the Western Cape, we are going to make sure on the day that Walus is released, they will take him back inside."

Monde Nqulwana, the SACP's district secretary, said: "We are prepared to roll out mass action in defence of Chris Hani.

"We are not going to be responsible for any actions that South Africans will take on the day Janusz Walus is released from prison," said Nqulwana.

On Thursday, about 60 picketers held placards with the message that the release would set the country's healing back, and that the man who almost sparked a civil war should stay in jail until his last breath.

READ | 29 years in jail for Chris Hani's murder: Who is Janusz Walus?

Umkhonto we Sizwe veteran Fumanekile Booi considered the decision to release the man who murdered their mentor a travesty.

"How dare you not respect the pain of the families? I was so embarrassed when I listened to Judge Zondo saying he was granting the killer of Chris Hani parole."

Zondo announced a unanimous finding by all the judges of the Constitutional Court that Walus should be released, after he was repeatedly refused parole.

Walus became eligible for parole in 2005, 12 years and four months into his life sentence for the murder in Boksburg on 10 April 1993.

Gallo Images Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

On Monday, Zondo said Walus had apologised to the family more than once, and he had approached the Constitutional Court after the last refusal by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to approve his release on parole.

The protest was held outside the Western Cape High Court for their demands to be handed over to Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe, with the expectation that he would pass it on to the chief justice and to the justice department.

The ANC, ANC Youth League and SACP are demanding that the justice department apply to the Constitutional Court to have the order rescinded.

The court ruled that Walus be released within 10 days of the order.

However, picketers said he should not be released until he told everybody "who is the man behind the man behind the gun", reflecting decades-old claims that Walus and his accomplice, the late Conservative Party MP Clive Derby-Lewis, never told the full truth about the murder.