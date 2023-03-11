49m ago

Share

‘Sad reality is students can't register because of debt,’ says UCT's acting VC as protests escalate

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • University of Cape Town students continued protesting on Friday, demanding that the university lift fee blocks as a blanket concession. 
  • However, acting vice-chancellor Professor Sue Harrison says UCT can't maintain a financially sustainable university if it abandons its fee block policy.
  • The university's cumulative historic student debt is more than R385 million.

As student protests at the University of Cape Town (UCT) reached boiling point on Friday, the acting vice-chancellor, Professor Sue Harrison, said South African universities struggled with fee blocks and financial exclusions every year. 

Harrison wrote to UCT staff and students after protests escalated throughout the day and resulted in the arrests of two people. 

Students demanded that Harrison leave and shouted, "Sue must fall" and "Sue must go" at a mass meeting on Friday after a dramatic morning involving stun grenades and heavy police presence. 

"It is important for all registered students to be able to start the academic year on time and to continue their studies without interruption or the trauma of unlawful protest. Many UCT students and their families have made substantial sacrifices to attain and have access to this education," the acting VC said. 

Harrison added that the UCT council had approved a policy that guides the university in dealing with financial exclusions.

"Every year, we review and improve the measures we have in place to balance two necessary objectives: to assist academically eligible students in registering and continuing with their studies and to ensure the financial sustainability of our university so that the academic project can continue," she said.

Students unable to register 

However, Harrison said the sad reality was that some students were still unable to register because of the size of their debt and their inability to contribute any amount to reduce it.

She said: 

In one case, a student’s debt came to more than R400 000. While the financial exclusion of any academically eligible student is a hard decision, we have a fiduciary responsibility to the UCT community to ensure that the university can continue to function. We have been accountable by communicating UCT’s position and student financial aid interventions.

The university's cumulative historic student debt stands at more than R385 million.

"UCT cannot maintain a financially sustainable university under such conditions of financial insecurity. So, we have to implement UCT's council-approved 'fee block' policy to deliver the quality education that you, as students, expect and deserve. But at the same time, we have increased the level of fee debt at which students can still register from R1 000 to R10 000, allowing an extra 3 400 students to register this year," she stressed. 

READ | 'Proposal not supported': UCT says it won't scrap student fee blocks

Harrison said about 4 100 students who started this year with fee blocks have been able to register for the 2023 academic year.

"UCT has budgeted R355 million for student financial aid in 2023 – more than doubling the allocation over 2022, even though the university is operating on a significant deficit budget for 2023. We remain grateful to UCT fee payers, who are paying tuition fees for students. Tuition fees are the biggest source of income for UCT, especially as government subsidies have declined in recent years," she stressed. 

'Lifting' fee blocks

The university's executive and the representative student council (SRC) have been at odds over a proposal tabled during a council meeting on Monday night for the university to "lift" fee blocks as a blanket concession.

Harrison explained the UCT executive was exploring different measures, along with the SRC, to assist students with fee blocks.

ALSO READ | Higher education portfolio committee concerned over suspension of Wits SRC president, student arrests

"For instance, we have made a further R5 million available for this purpose on condition that the SRC matches this amount through fundraising efforts supported by the executive. In this way, we can further respond as a community to assist those who are financially challenged. We have also established a new partnership with a private entity and, as a result, R5 million has been made available to clear 2022 debt," she said. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uctsue harrisoncape townwestern capeeducationprotests
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you rather pay per channel for TV content or stick to streaming services?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Streaming is more value for money
48% - 1730 votes
There are certain things only pay-TV can deliver
9% - 318 votes
Wouldn’t mind a combination of both
25% - 913 votes
I’m not buying into binge-watch culture
18% - 667 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

07 Mar

LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.32
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
22.05
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.53
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.05
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Platinum
959.20
+2.5%
Palladium
1,378.88
-0.2%
Gold
1,867.27
0.0%
Silver
20.54
0.0%
Brent Crude
82.78
+1.4%
Top 40
70,693
-1.6%
All Share
76,454
-1.6%
Resource 10
64,989
-0.4%
Industrial 25
102,565
-2.1%
Financial 15
16,228
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion

08 Mar

Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

09 Mar

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo