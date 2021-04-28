42m ago

add bookmark

SADC meeting on Mozambique postponed at eleventh hour as Ramaphosa appears before Zondo commission

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Chaos erupted in the area of Palma in Mozambique.
Chaos erupted in the area of Palma in Mozambique.
Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
  • The Extra Ordinary Summit of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security on the conflict in Mozambique has been postponed.
  • This due to the unavailability of Botswana's president, Mokgweetsi Masisi, because Covid-19 and President Cyril Ramaphosa's testimony at the Zondo commission.
  • Masisi's deputy, Slumber Tsogwane, and Deputy President David Mabuza were set to attend the meeting in their presidents' stead.

Despite two deputy presidents' plans to attend the Extra Ordinary Summit of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security, scheduled for Thursday, it has been postponed due to the unavailability of Botswana's president, Mokgweetsi Masisi, and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The meeting was expected to discuss the deployment of almost 3 000 military personnel, including 2 000 ground troops, to deal with the violent terrorist insurgency in Mozambique's northern province, Cabo Delgado.

A statement from Botswana's presidency announced the meeting had been "moved to a later date", without saying when this would be. 

"The leaders agreed on a postponement as a result of the unavailability of the chairperson his excellency, President Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, currently in quarantine and the incoming vhairperson, his excellency President Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa who is appearing at the Zondo commission of inquiry," read the statement.

READ | AS IT HAPPENED | Ramaphosa wraps up first day of evidence at #StateCaptureInquiry

Masisi's deputy, Slumber Tsogwane, was supposed to lead the Botswana delegation to Maputo, according to the statement, while Deputy President David Mabuza was set to attend the meeting on South Africa's behalf.

The meeting would also have discussed a special report by the Southern African Development Community Double Troika Plus Angola Technical Assessment Mission, which found individuals and private organisations in South Africa were among those who have been funding the jihadist insurgents in Cabo Delgado, who have to date killed almost 800 civilians, News24 reported on Wednesday.

The report said the insurgents were allegedly funded by mobile money transfers from sympathisers, such as "M-Pesa, M-kesh and E-mola". The funders are said to be mainly from South Africa, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Burundi and other parts of the world.

According to the report, their funds also came from organised crime syndicates exploiting natural resources such as timber, precious stones, poaching, and drug trafficking.    

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sadccyril ramaphosamozambiquesouth africa
Lottery
Sweet end to the public holiday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 5957 votes
Yes, at work
18% - 1999 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 2919 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.29
(-0.6)
GBP/ZAR
19.88
(-0.6)
EUR/ZAR
17.28
(-0.6)
AUD/ZAR
11.10
(-0.6)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.7)
Gold
1,771.60
(-0.3)
Silver
25.94
(-1.2)
Platinum
1,212.51
(-1.5)
Brent Crude
66.42
(+1.2)
Palladium
2,921.20
(-0.8)
All Share
67,779
(+0.3)
Top 40
61,881
(+0.3)
Financial 15
12,436
(+1.9)
Industrial 25
86,897
(+0.0)
Resource 10
69,894
(-0.1)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

11h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo