1h ago

add bookmark

SADC pushes for deployment of 3 000-strong military force in northern Mozambique

Carien du Plessis
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Chaos erupted in the area of Palma in Mozambique.
Chaos erupted in the area of Palma in Mozambique.
Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
  • A special report by the head of the Southern African Development Community's Standby Force recommends a large military deployment in Mozambique.
  • This will be in the northern Cabo Delgado province which has recently seen deadly attacks by miltants.
  • A special SADC Troika summit is due to take place this week. 

Regional heads of state will be asked to consider the immediate deployment of almost 3 000 personnel, comprising of more than 2 000 ground troops, to help the Mozambican military "combat threat of terrorism and acts of violent extremism" in the northern Cabo Delgado province, alongside air and naval assets.

This is contained in a special report by the Southern African Development Community Double Troika Plus Angola Technical Assessment Mission, which was tasked three weeks ago with considering what support Mozambique needed to help contain the threat.

READ | Mozambique attacks: SA man uses AK-47 he found in abandoned government vehicle to ward off insurgents

This week’s special summit, due to take place on Wednesday and Thursday, follows after a special summit was called on 7-8 April. It follows a deadly attack in Palma which for the first time also targeted foreign workers.

The attack also led to Total pausing construction of its liquefied natural gas plant in nearby Afungi.

According to the report, there had been a "considerable lull in activities" since then, but it said "the possibilities of renewed attacks are high after Ramadan" and "does not rule out the likelihood of attacks during the fasting period". 

The insurgency has jihadist elements to it and, according to the report, they receive external support from "individuals in various countries". 

It's still not known from where they got their weapons for the recent Palma attack, but their main suppliers are suspected to be the Islamic State of the Central Africa Province. 

Territory 

The leaked SADC report, signed by Botswana’s Brigadier Michael Mukokomani, chief of staff of the SADC Standby Force, states that Mozambique needs help with logistics and intelligence, as well as boots on the ground, to retake territory such as the strategic port of Mocimboa da Praia, which has been under insurgent control since August last year.

It recommends that 2 916 personnel be deployed, the bulk of which should be ground forces, and including 140 special force members.

The special forces should go in first to "conduct targeted operations" in parallel with naval assets to "eliminate maritime crime in the Area of Operation".

READ | SA security firm evacuates 230 people via helicopter from Mozambique

It also recommends that 100 members of a logistics company go in to support the operations, by setting up a field hospital and field recovery, and another 100 members be deployed to help with air support, including four air intelligence personnel.

It calls on the SADC to deploy six helicopters, four transport aircraft, two maritime surveillance aircraft and two "unmanned aerial vehicles", or drones.

Mukokomani’s report recommends that the port city of Nacala be used as the SADC force’s point of entry, from where resources would be distributed to relevant points in the Cabo Delgado province through an integrated logistics base in Pemba.

It recommends that the operation should start with the deployment of land, air and maritime "intelligence assets" and personnel to support the Mozambique Armed Defence Forces (FADM), "in order to gain an in-depth understanding of the terrorists’ activities".

It also said there should be a rapid deployment comprised of special forces and naval assets "to conduct targeted operations and eliminate maritime crime" in the area where the operations will be.

Phase

The third phase of the operation would consist of "pacification operation", while the fourth phase would be withdrawal.

The report also recommends the establishment of a coordination mechanism in Maputo prior to the deployment of the SADC Standby Force, as well as logistics and training support to strengthen the FADM’s capability to combat terrorism.

There should also be humanitarian relief to people affected by the insurgency, including for those internally displaced.

Funding of the operations will come from the SADC Contingency Fund, member states funds, and "also mobilised continental and international partners and stakeholders".

Ministers and officials ware due to meet in Maputo on Wednesday in an extraordinary meeting of the ministerial committee of the SADC’s defence and security organ, while heads of state will meet on Thursday in a summit of the Organ for Politics Defence and Security.

These are expected to be Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi, Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and Mozambique’s Filipe Nyusi, while President Cyril Ramaphosa will be represented by members of his executive. Ramaphosa is expected to be in Braamfontein to continue his testimony on behalf of the ANC at the commission of inquiry into state capture.

Mozambican news agency Zitamar News has questioned whether SADC countries had the capacity for such a big deployment, and also whether Mozambique would accept it, as it had shunned military support in the past.

It also asked whether a military approach "can deliver a sustainable solution to the insurgency in Cabo Delgado which is driven in large part by local discontent".

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sadcmozambique
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto jackpot results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 5493 votes
Yes, at work
18% - 1793 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 2716 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.36
(+0.5)
GBP/ZAR
19.99
(+0.7)
EUR/ZAR
17.35
(+0.5)
AUD/ZAR
11.16
(+0.2)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.2)
Gold
1,780.41
(-0.1)
Silver
26.34
(+0.4)
Platinum
1,254.27
(+0.5)
Brent Crude
65.65
(-0.7)
Palladium
2,936.42
(+0.2)
All Share
67,573
(0.0)
Top 40
61,717
(0.0)
Financial 15
12,211
(0.0)
Industrial 25
86,871
(0.0)
Resource 10
69,926
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the...

21 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the bottom of her new heart
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo