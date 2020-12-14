1h ago

add bookmark

SADC to hold security summit on Mozambique amid growing security threat

Carien du Plessis
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Soldiers from the Mozambican army patrol the streets on 7 March 2018 in Mocimboa da Praia, Mozambique, after security in the area was increased, following a two-day attack from suspected islamists.
Soldiers from the Mozambican army patrol the streets on 7 March 2018 in Mocimboa da Praia, Mozambique, after security in the area was increased, following a two-day attack from suspected islamists.
PHOTO: Adrien Barbier/AFP
  • SADC will call an extraordinary summit in January so that heads of state can discuss the violence in the north of Mozambique.
  • There is growing concern about interference from outside the continent, but South Africa says it stands ready to help if asked.
  • South Africa will also host a special summit to discuss a strategy for acquiring and distributing Covid-19 vaccines in SADC.

Southern African heads of state have resolved to discuss the security situation in Mozambique's northern Cabo Delgado province at a special summit early in the new year amid growing concern in the region about intervention from outside the continent.

This was decided at a meeting on Monday of the Southern African Development Community's (SADC) Defence and Security Troika, which included President Cyril Ramaphosa, Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Tanzania's Deputy President Samia Suluhu was also present as some of the attacks have spilled over into Mozambique's neighbour. 

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi called the high-level meeting in Maputo after missing the last Troika meeting on the issue at the end of last month.

According to a short statement, in Portuguese, that followed the summit, the extraordinary summit in January is being called to, "... address the security situation in Mozambique". 

READ | SADC commits supports for Mozambique's terror threat, no word on violence in Zimbabwe

The meeting commended Nyusi for his, "... initiative to convene this event and expressed solidarity and support for Mozambique to tackle these challenges," according to the statement. 

Intervention 

The Mozambican government has been slow to recognise the increasing violence in the north of the country as a crisis that needs the intervention of its neighbours, and according to sources the Cabo Delgado situation was not discussed at length at this meeting.

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor, however, told journalists at a briefing on Monday that South Africa stood ready to help. "We would be able to provide support to a sovereign state as asked for by them because we cannot impose ourselves," she said. 

She also said, "... our own security forces stand ready to defend our country should the need arise". 

It is believed that the violence, which often resembles jihadist attacks, is related to the discovery of natural gas there.

Portugal and the European Union have recently offered to help Mozambique train its forces against the militants. 

Monday's meeting also resolved to have an extraordinary summit, hosted by South Africa, on a regional strategy for the acquisition and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sadcmozambiqueisis
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
44% - 5332 votes
No, I will not
40% - 4890 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 1989 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
view
ZAR/USD
15.02
(+0.07)
ZAR/GBP
20.02
(+0.05)
ZAR/EUR
18.25
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.33
(+0.19)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.22)
Gold
1827.95
(-0.53)
Silver
23.90
(-0.11)
Platinum
1006.00
(-1.22)
Brent Crude
50.07
(0.00)
Palladium
2299.00
(-0.30)
All Share
59508.80
(+0.16)
Top 40
54520.69
(+0.11)
Financial 15
11920.44
(+1.44)
Industrial 25
79467.29
(-0.24)
Resource 10
56701.94
(+0.07)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo