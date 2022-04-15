'Safety belts are not there for display, wear them' - Gauteng Transport MEC urges taxi commuters

Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has urged taxi commuters to wear safety belts.

Mamabolo also cautioned road users against bribing traffic officials.

He also accused municipalities of not prioritising road maintenance, something he said led to road deaths.

The Gauteng government has called on all taxi drivers to remind passengers to wear safety belts.



Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo urged taxi operators and passengers to be safe over the Easter holidays and said safety belts were "not manufactured by mistake".

"They are not there for display. They are meant to save the lives of both drivers and passengers.

"Taxi drivers usually wear their safety belts except for their passengers. When an accident happens, the driver is at times safe except for passengers who might lose their lives or sustain serious injuries.

"The taxi industry must take road safety campaigns seriously, especially wearing safety belts. Most safety belts inside taxis are not working except for the driver's belt.

"They must always inspect their safety belts. Some passengers often tell us that they are not used to wearing safety belts when travelling using taxis."

Mamabolo said that since the lockdown regulations had been relaxed, many people would be travelling, partying and drinking alcohol.

"We will have challenges this Easter season and coming long weekend. We need to be ready to pounce on people who drink and drive. Gauteng will be receiving tourists, especially in Mogale City.

"Some visitors will behave irresponsibly and law enforcement must act on them. Mogale City is a favourite destination for many tourists. Law enforcement officers must be strict."

Cold drink

Mamabolo pleaded with officers to refrain from taking "cold drinks".

"Bribing a law enforcement officer is an offence. Receiving a bribe is also an offence. Our officers must control themselves and behave accordingly. Our country's Constitution says the right to life is fundamental. When you take a bribe from a wrong road user, you are putting the lives of people at risk.

"By taking a bribe, you are undermining the fundamental right in the Bill of Rights. You are violating the law. When offered a bribe by a motorist, think about the Constitution."

Road infrastructure



Mamabolo also pointed out that road infrastructure was vital in preventing some accidents.

"The condition of the road is essential in saving lives. Unmarked and roads riddled with potholes cause accidents. We need better and more well-maintained roads in Gauteng.

"By fixing, patching, maintaining and putting our roads in good conditions can save human lives. We have teams that are patching potholes on provincial roads. My concern with municipalities is how they handle road safety."



Mamabolo added that many municipalities did not prioritise road maintenance.



"They depend on their revenue budget to finance road maintenance. Most municipalities don't have machinery, equipment and personnel to maintain roads.

"Local and district municipalities rely on [the] Municipal Infrastructure Grant (MIG), which is never sufficient to maintain roads because many competing priorities exist. I appeal to municipalities to put road maintenance at the centre of their preferences.

"We have a road maintenance grant as the department. I wish municipalities could have money set aside for road maintenance," Mamabolo said.

