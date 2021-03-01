24m ago

add bookmark

Safety forum decries 'urban terror' after six shot dead in three days in Mitchells Plain

Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mitchells Plain residents are fearful as killings continue.
Mitchells Plain residents are fearful as killings continue.
Samantha Lee-Jacobs
  • Six people have been killed in three days in Mitchells Plain.
  • Leader of the Cape Flats Safety Forum, Abie Isaacs, has labelled this "urban terror".
  • Isaacs has called for the deployment of more officers to Mitchells Plain.

"Urban terror" were the words a crime activist used to describe the gun violence which claimed the lives of six people in three days on the streets of Mitchells Plain.

"I have been saying this for the past two, three years. There is urban terror in Mitchells Plain and on the Cape Flats and it seems there is no will to deal with this," said Abie Isaacs, the former chairperson of the Mitchells Plain Community Police Forum and leader of the Cape Flats Safety Forum.

READ | 13-year-old killed, other teens injured in Mitchells Plain

He believes there is only one person who can deal with the bullets and bloodshed that is plaguing the Cape Flats: former Mitchells Plain police cluster commander, Major General Jeremy Vearey.

On Saturday, four men aged 30, 36, 37 and 64, were shot at close range in Maureen Street, Lost City, Mitchells Plain. A 37-year-old man was also shot but survived, police spokesperson Colonel André Traut said.

Fled

"It is alleged that unknown suspects opened fire at the group of five and fled the scene on foot," he said.

Detectives are investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made.

The mass killing came two days after a 13-year-old boy and 18-year-old man were shot dead and three teenagers were injured in Beacon Valley, also in Mitchells Plain.

READ | Four more killed in Mitchells Plain

Gunmen in a white vehicle allegedly opened fire on the children at about 20:50 on Thursday on the corner of Cadillac and Riley Streets.

Around the corner, the body of an 18-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to his neck. He was declared dead at the scene.

On Monday, Isaacs called for the deployment of more officers to Mitchells Plain.

"But in addition to more resources, I believe there is one person who can bring stability back to Mitchells Plain – Major General Jeremy Vearey, the man they keep denying [the province's top job]. He walks the streets. He knows these streets. He is proof that partnership policing works."

Isaacs said infighting, politics and factionalism aside, he believed that Vearey would be able to bring stability to the provincial police and help bring the carnage on the Cape Flats under control.

In 2019, Vearey was a favourite to take over as provincial commissioner. However, he didn't make the shortlist because he had ostensibly not included proof of his qualifications in his application, which he disputed.

A former Umkhonto we Sizwe operative and ex-bodyguard of former president Nelson Mandela, he is currently the province's head of detectives.

Lieutenant General Yolisa Mokgabudi (formerly Matakata) was appointed two years ago. She has since stepped down after she was appointed acting Crime Intelligence commander.

READ | Sitole appoints veteran cop to lead Crime Intelligence as chaos reigns

Western Cape acting provincial commissioner, Major General Thembisile Patekile, said on Monday that there was "alarmingly high levels of serious violent crimes that are driven by the proliferation of illegal firearms", following his assessment of crime patterns within the province.

In addition to the murders in Mitchells Plain, two officers were shot dead in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein in the early hours of Sunday; two men were shot dead and two others were seriously injured when they were attacked by two gunmen in Thubelitsha, Delft, also on Sunday morning; while two teenaged brothers were shot dead in Site B, Khayelitsha on Sunday afternoon.

"In all these crime incidents and other murders recorded earlier in the week, firearms were utilised," said provincial police spokesperson Novela Potelwa.

"This reaffirms Major General Patekile's resolve of ridding certain identified communities of the Western Cape of illegal firearms that contribute to violent crimes."

Potelwa said Patekile was "adamant intensified policing initiatives with community involvement will go a long way towards ensuring all communities are and feel safe".

"In the past week, 30 illegal firearms and rounds of ammunition were seized with several arrests effected in various operations undertaken throughout the Western Cape."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
37% - 2876 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2006 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 2801 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.99
(+0.29)
ZAR/GBP
20.90
(+0.48)
ZAR/EUR
18.07
(+0.58)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.29)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.37)
Gold
1741.20
(+0.16)
Silver
26.92
(+0.60)
Platinum
1201.00
(+0.46)
Brent Crude
64.90
(0.00)
Palladium
2361.50
(+0.85)
All Share
67688.02
(+2.34)
Top 40
62258.19
(+2.48)
Financial 15
12478.67
(+2.28)
Industrial 25
88547.00
(+2.79)
Resource 10
68897.27
(+2.13)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo