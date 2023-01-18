Saheti School's Ivan Chen gets 10 distinctions despite language challenge

Ivan Chen, who achieved a 90% average with 10 distinctions, believes he has what it takes to succeed at university, even though it's unfamiliar territory for him.

He says the key for him was to "adapt and adjust".

This was what he had to do when he moved from China to South Africa at a young age .

After living in China for almost five years and moving back to South Africa when he was in Grade 4, Ivan Chen knew he had to "adapt and adjust" if he wanted to survive and succeed in an unfamiliar environment.

Those words are still apt today as he prepares for his first year at university - yet another unfamiliar territory.

With 10 distinctions, Chen, who attended Saheti School, scored an average of 90% in the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) 2022 matric exams - the student with the second-highest results at his school.

And he believes his next step won't be as hard because he has had to adjust to a new environment before.

"I left for China when I was eight months old because my parents were busy with work and wanted someone to take care of me while I was studying. I lived with my grandmother in China and studied there until Grade 4," Chen said.

His schooling was in Mandarin. He said he was never really good at English. This became a challenge when he moved back to South Africa at the age of 11.

"It was difficult to interact with people, classmates, or even my teachers. This went on for the first couple of years after moving back.

But he soon realised that, in order to be understood and heard, he would have to learn to speak the same language as the people in the country did.

"I only managed because my parents had sent me for extra English out of school to improve my speaking skills and understanding of English more, which made things easier for me going into other grades. By the time I got to matric, it was smooth sailing," he said.

He added:

Matric had a lot of work because there was more projects and assignments for each subject, which you need to do well in because they make up 25% of your final mark. Although I [experienced] procrastination at the end, I really tried to focus on myself and studying more.

Commenting on the journey ahead, he said: "I wouldn't say I am ready for [university], but I am mentally prepared to go to university as I have cousins in varsity. But I would say for me, adapting would be key."

Chen is excited about the year ahead and intends to study Computer Science either at the University of the Witwatersrand or the University of Cape Town.