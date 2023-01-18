44m ago

add bookmark

Saheti School's Ivan Chen gets 10 distinctions despite language challenge

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ivan Chen SAHETI's top matriculant siting at an average of 90% with 10 distinctions.
Ivan Chen SAHETI's top matriculant siting at an average of 90% with 10 distinctions.
Supplied
  • Ivan Chen, who achieved a 90% average with 10 distinctions, believes he has what it takes to succeed at university, even though it's unfamiliar territory for him. 
  • He says the key for him was to "adapt and adjust".
  • This was what he had to do when he moved from China to South Africa at a young age.
  • The 2022 IEB matric results are available now on News24! Find them here.

After living in China for almost five years and moving back to South Africa when he was in Grade 4, Ivan Chen knew he had to "adapt and adjust" if he wanted to survive and succeed in an unfamiliar environment.

Those words are still apt today as he prepares for his first year at university - yet another unfamiliar territory.

With 10 distinctions, Chen, who attended Saheti School, scored an average of 90% in the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) 2022 matric exams - the student with the second-highest results at his school.

And he believes his next step won't be as hard because he has had to adjust to a new environment before.

READ | Matric results: 'Sit behind your desk and do the work' - Saheti School pupil bags 11 distinctions

"I left for China when I was eight months old because my parents were busy with work and wanted someone to take care of me while I was studying. I lived with my grandmother in China and studied there until Grade 4," Chen said.

His schooling was in Mandarin. He said he was never really good at English. This became a challenge when he moved back to South Africa at the age of 11.

"It was difficult to interact with people, classmates, or even my teachers. This went on for the first couple of years after moving back. 

Looking for your 2022 matric results? Here’s when and how to check yours.

But he soon realised that, in order to be understood and heard, he would have to learn to speak the same language as the people in the country did.

"I only managed because my parents had sent me for extra English out of school to improve my speaking skills and understanding of English more, which made things easier for me going into other grades. By the time I got to matric, it was smooth sailing," he said.

He added:

Matric had a lot of work because there was more projects and assignments for each subject, which you need to do well in because they make up 25% of your final mark. Although I [experienced] procrastination at the end, I really tried to focus on myself and studying more.

Commenting on the journey ahead, he said: "I wouldn't say I am ready for [university], but I am mentally prepared to go to university as I have cousins in varsity. But I would say for me, adapting would be key."

Chen is excited about the year ahead and intends to study Computer Science either at the University of the Witwatersrand or the University of Cape Town.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sehiti schoolgautengjohannesburgeducationmatric 2022
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Was euthanising Sheba the tiger the right decision?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, she was a danger to the community
26% - 336 votes
No, they should’ve tried to dart her
74% - 941 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.99
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.01
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
18.39
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.93
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.1%
Platinum
1,053.38
+1.1%
Palladium
1,753.67
+1.3%
Gold
1,915.57
+0.4%
Silver
24.17
+1.0%
Brent Crude
85.92
+1.7%
Top 40
73,738
+0.6%
All Share
79,822
+0.6%
Resource 10
79,373
+1.3%
Industrial 25
100,775
+0.2%
Financial 15
16,069
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
‘Blue’ the seal returns to the ocean after week of recovery

9h ago

‘Blue’ the seal returns to the ocean after week of recovery
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
First batch of rehabilitated African penguins released for 2023

9h ago

First batch of rehabilitated African penguins released for 2023
Cut above the rest: Dignity of school boys in Kensington restored with free haircuts

17 Jan

Cut above the rest: Dignity of school boys in Kensington restored with free haircuts
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation

6h ago

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo