SAHRC calls for calm after 'threats' made against Gqeberha shop owner banning LGBTQ community from establishment

Candice Bezuidenhout
A sign outside La Gardi Plastics.
Candice Bezuidenhout
  • A Gqeberha shop owner was apparently threatened after he admitted to putting up a sign outside his shop banning members of the LGBTQIA+ community from entering.
  • The South African Human Rights Commission has called for calm and for the public to give it a chance to complete its investigation.
  • The owner confirmed on Monday that the sign is still up outside his shop.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has called for calm following alleged threats made by community members against Gqeberha shop owner, Dawood Lagardien.

Lagardien, owner of La Gardi Plastics and Baking Requirements, shocked the LGBTQIA+ community and the public when he put up a sign outside the shop in Parkside, banning gay, lesbian and transgender people from entering his establishment.

Although claiming last week that he did not hate gay people, Lagardien admitted to erecting this sign and said members of the LGBTQIA+ community were not welcome inside his shop.

He was also very vocal regarding his disapproval of the lifestyles of this community.

But despite receiving threats to shut down his shop, he had not changed his stance.

On Monday, SAHRC provincial manager Dr Eileen Carter, said the commission had noted threats made against Lagardien.

The commission was also given messages from some political parties threatening to close the shop.

"There were reports that civilians were protecting the shop from potential threats," she said.

READ | SAHRC probing complaints of shop owner banning LGBTQIA+ community from his establishment

Carter explained that the SAHRC had engaged with Lagardien and tried to reach out to those making the threats against the shop.

She asked that the SAHRC be given a chance to complete its investigation and come to a conclusion.

"Our call is to the members of the public just to allow the Human Rights Commission to intervene and just give us the space to apply our mandate as well as the relevant legislation that may be related to this matter. And then we will take it from there."

Carter added that the commission was calling on all parties to respect the laws of the country.

"This is so that we can intervene and protect the rights of those that need to be protected in respect of the mandating legislation that we have," she said.

According to Carter, the SAHRC will place someone at the shop to monitor the situation.

We have our internal processes that always need to be undertaken and it takes a little bit longer than we want but we are resolute on what we want to do. But if everyone just remains calm we will see how to best resolve this situation.


Speaking to News24 on Monday morning, Lagardien said he had received calls and messages from people threatening to shut down his shop and although a political group allegedly planned on doing so last Friday, this didn't happen.

"I wouldn't call them threats but there are calls and messages and they are vulgar messages. I cannot even repeat them to you," he said.

When asked if his stance regarding the LGQBTIA+ community had changed, he responded in the negative.

"I still feel that they are not welcome in my shop and the sign is still up," Lagardien said.


Read more on:
sahrcgqeberhaeastern cape
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
