SAHRC clears Brackenfell High over whites-only party controversy

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
Brackenfell High School.
Jenni Evans, News24
  • The SA Human Rights Commission has cleared Brackenfell High School over allegations it held a whites-only party. 
  • The SAHRC found the event was organised privately by parents and pupils from other schools.  
  • It will now conduct investigations on broader claims of racism at the school. 

After months of investigations, the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has cleared Brackenfell High School in Cape Town of racism and discrimination.

The SAHRC found the school did not host a whites-only party in 2020. Instead, the event was a private one open to all pupils - even from other schools.  

The school was plunged into controversy when it was alleged it had organised a whites-only party. 

This after the Western Cape education department announced matric balls could not be held as part of Covid-19 protocols.  

The school saw violent clashes between parents and the EFF after videos of the party made the rounds on social media.

SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum said, according to investigations, there was no discrimination at the school.  

Gaum added he instead found all pupils - irrespective of race - were invited to the party by either word of mouth, WhatsApp or social media.  

Brackenfell was not involved in any part of the planning; instead, a parent was. Only four teachers - who had a personal relationship with the organising parents - were invited to the event. Only three of them attended. The principal was not invited.  

Gaum's report stated:

Based on the evidence before the commission, it finds that the school was not involved in the planning, funding, advertising or hosting of the event and therefore finds that the school did not host a whites-only 'matric ball' and did not unfairly discriminate against Grade 12 learners on the ground of race.
   

The SAHRC also found the event organisers did not discriminate against the pupils based on race.  

Gaum found pupils from other schools - not only Brackenfell - attended the ball. Of the 72 pupils who attended, 40 were from Brackenfell and 32 from other schools. Some of the pupils, who attended, were not in matric.

Only 100 tickets were sold for R500 each. 

He said the invitation to the party did not include the school's details or information.

"Allegations that the invitation was placed on or reflected the school letterhead could not be confirmed. Despite the commission's repeated requests, evidence of [or copies of] the alleged invitation on the school letterhead, was not provided to the commission."

Gaum added the SAHRC also interviewed the parent who first claimed the party was for white pupils only.  

"The parent in question could not provide any relevant information beyond the general allegations doing the rounds at the time but wanted to draw the commission's attention to differential treatment experienced by her son from certain teachers at the school.

"The commission requested that the parent's child contact the commission, with the parent's consent, should he have information relating to the event. Neither the parent nor her child made further contact with the commission."

Gaum said the SAHRC would contact the parent "regarding the consequences of their actions in this regard".

The EFF has rejected the findings. 

In a statement, the party said the report was missing the "voices of children of colour". 

"We are only being told the versions of some white teachers and principal and white learners who attended the event. Those matric learners finished school in 2020 and were not at the school in 2021, so how did the SAHRC access them for the purposes of this prolonged investigation?" asked the EFF's provincial chairperson, Melikhaya Xego, in a statement.

Xego said the EFF was losing hope in the SAHRC.

"That institution could rather close shop than continuing to fail our vulnerable masses of our people that depend on it playing a sharp role to address their challenges. They are a defeated institution in the Western Cape."  

In its findings, the SAHRC came down hard on the media on how it reported the matter.  

"The commission does note that the publication of people's allegations without adequately checking the accuracy and veracity of these allegations quoted in the media reports in accordance with the Press Code, nevertheless holds the risk of harm.   

The SAHRC added: 

In this particular instance, given the widely reported although unfounded allegations of racism in regard to the organising and holding of the 'matric ball', the spectre of racism that was raised on social media was handled in a manner that served to further widely disseminate such ill-founded allegations by the mainstream media reports, leading to protest action that turned violent and invoked hate speech outside the school.


Gaum said the fear pupils felt during the protest was unacceptable.     

"This is a matter that should be of concern to all media outlets in the country and should be a matter for serious reflection for journalists and media editors alike." 

He added the SAHRC said it would also start investigations into broader allegations of racism and discrimination at the school. 


