SAHRC hearings into July unrest: Action group, community slam govt and chemicals company

A community leader in Blackburn Village says they are still experiencing the negative effects of the fire.

He says, despite many promises from the government, a doctor is yet to be sent to assess the community.

Community members were asked to fill in many forms, but had still received little to no help.

A community leader from the informal settlement, near the UPL chemical factory in Durban, says many people in the area are experiencing illnesses they've never had before.



"People, especially youth, are experiencing diseases they have never had. Most of the young people have problems with burning eyes, chest problems and related symptoms. No doctor came to our village since this happened," said the leader of Blackburn Village, Kwanele Msizazwe.

He was speaking at the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearings into the July unrest on Thursday when he testified, along with the UPL Cornubia Fire Civil Society Action Group and its leader, Rajen Naidoo, a professor at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, who is an expert in occupational and environmental health matters.

The pair described some of the pain that residents had experienced and alleged that provincial and local government departments had done little to nothing to communicate with Blackburn Village residents and to assist them with health concerns following the chemical spill.

The spill came during the unrest after the factory was allegedly infiltrated and set alight. It led to a series of chemical spills, which resulted in Durban beaches having to close because water began changing colour.

While the beaches have since been opened, residents continue to suffer, Msizazwe said.

Little communication with residents

Naidoo said he formed the action group after it became evident that, while government agencies were responding to the incident, "the engagement with local communities and civil society was not present".

There was no free flow of information to civil society. Our case that we make is that poor environmental protection impacts human health. It starts to effect human rights. They are not able to engage with government agencies and the polluter as much as they would like.

"UPL came to them, asking questions, a marginalised community who did not know they rights. They must now decide if they give UPL information, even though they are suspicious. If they don't give information, they risk denying themselves resources they might be offered."

Naidoo alleged the chemicals company tried to push the narrative that they "had a diminished responsibility and saying it was the protest and looting that caused the incident".

"We want to argue that, when UPL set up their warehouse, what were the parameters to set it up and did they follow national, provincial and local regulations?"

Still no help

Msizazwe said when government officials came to Blackburn Village, he explained what had occurred and what the community wanted to see happen.

"I told them we need to see some medical expert coming to test the people of Blackburn Village. I can say 90% of the community does not have access to medical aid and rely on public health services. The clinic we are using is a mobile clinic from eThekwini and comes once a week.



"If you have a critical condition, they refer you to a doctor or hospital. I was shocked as months went by and no feedback from the government - this after they said themselves it was a matter of urgency."

He said the community also tried to play ball with UPL, who gave them forms to fill in, 400 of which were returned to the company.

But two weeks ago, UPL said it wanted to give the community more forms to fill in, called complaint forms, he added.

"They need to be filled by individuals who have issues or complaints about the fire. I said, you already did this, then why now again do we need to do the same thing we did before [filling in more forms]?"