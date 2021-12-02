14m ago

add bookmark

SAHRC hearings into July unrest: Action group, community slam govt and chemicals company

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The burned down UPL Chemical Factory in Cornubia, Durban. (PHOTO: Thabiso Goba)
The burned down UPL Chemical Factory in Cornubia, Durban. (PHOTO: Thabiso Goba)
  • A community leader in Blackburn Village says they are still experiencing the negative effects of the fire.
  • He says, despite many promises from the government, a doctor is yet to be sent to assess the community.
  • Community members were asked to fill in many forms, but had still received little to no help.  

A community leader from the informal settlement, near the UPL chemical factory in Durban, says many people in the area are experiencing illnesses they've never had before.

"People, especially youth, are experiencing diseases they have never had. Most of the young people have problems with burning eyes, chest problems and related symptoms. No doctor came to our village since this happened," said the leader of Blackburn Village, Kwanele Msizazwe.

He was speaking at the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearings into the July unrest on Thursday when he testified, along with the UPL Cornubia Fire Civil Society Action Group and its leader, Rajen Naidoo, a professor at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, who is an expert in occupational and environmental health matters.

The pair described some of the pain that residents had experienced and alleged that provincial and local government departments had done little to nothing to communicate with Blackburn Village residents and to assist them with health concerns following the chemical spill.

READ | Phoenix barricades at the centre of KZN police commissioner's testimony

The spill came during the unrest after the factory was allegedly infiltrated and set alight. It led to a series of chemical spills, which resulted in Durban beaches having to close because water began changing colour.

While the beaches have since been opened, residents continue to suffer, Msizazwe said.

Little communication with residents

Naidoo said he formed the action group after it became evident that, while government agencies were responding to the incident, "the engagement with local communities and civil society was not present".

There was no free flow of information to civil society. Our case that we make is that poor environmental protection impacts human health. It starts to effect human rights. They are not able to engage with government agencies and the polluter as much as they would like.

"UPL came to them, asking questions, a marginalised community who did not know they rights. They must now decide if they give UPL information, even though they are suspicious. If they don't give information, they risk denying themselves resources they might be offered."

Naidoo alleged the chemicals company tried to push the narrative that they "had a diminished responsibility and saying it was the protest and looting that caused the incident".

"We want to argue that, when UPL set up their warehouse, what were the parameters to set it up and did they follow national, provincial and local regulations?"

Still no help

Msizazwe said when government officials came to Blackburn Village, he explained what had occurred and what the community wanted to see happen.

"I told them we need to see some medical expert coming to test the people of Blackburn Village. I can say 90% of the community does not have access to medical aid and rely on public health services. The clinic we are using is a mobile clinic from eThekwini and comes once a week.

"If you have a critical condition, they refer you to a doctor or hospital. I was shocked as months went by and no feedback from the government - this after they said themselves it was a matter of urgency."

ALSO READ | Almost 5 months on, still no parliamentary inquiry into July unrest

He said the community also tried to play ball with UPL, who gave them forms to fill in, 400 of which were returned to the company.

But two weeks ago, UPL said it wanted to give the community more forms to fill in, called complaint forms, he added.

"They need to be filled by individuals who have issues or complaints about the fire. I said, you already did this, then why now again do we need to do the same thing we did before [filling in more forms]?"

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sahrcupldurbankwazulu-natalfireunrest
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
72% - 7516 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
28% - 2935 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.85
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
21.10
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.97
+1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.24
+1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.3%
Gold
1,775.89
-0.4%
Silver
22.40
+0.4%
Palladium
1,738.50
-0.4%
Platinum
946.00
+1.1%
Brent Crude
68.87
-0.5%
Top 40
64,392
-0.6%
All Share
70,819
-0.5%
Resource 10
67,549
-0.5%
Industrial 25
93,193
-0.9%
Financial 15
13,876
-0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo