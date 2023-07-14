1h ago

Share

SAHRC not empowered to make findings or exonerate Malema on hate speech complaint

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A Gauteng High Court ruled that the South African Human Rights Commission was not empowered to make findings that exonerated Julius Malema for comments he made about not "calling for the slaughtering of white people, at least for now".
A Gauteng High Court ruled that the South African Human Rights Commission was not empowered to make findings that exonerated Julius Malema for comments he made about not "calling for the slaughtering of white people, at least for now".
Gallo Images
  • In 2019, the South African Human Rights Commission found that comments made by Julius Malema, about not "calling for the slaughtering of white people, at least for now," was not hate speech. 
  • The findings of the commission were taken to court on a review. 
  • The High Court has found that the commission is not empowered to make findings on hate speech, only the equality court.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) was not empowered or authorised to make findings that exonerated Julius Malema for comments he made about not "calling for the slaughtering of white people, at least for now".

Rather, this was the remit of the Equality Court.

On Friday, Gauteng High Court Deputy Judge President Roland Sutherland handed down judgment on a review application brought by AfriForum against the commission's so-called findings on comments made by Malema in 2016 in New Castle, KwaZulu-Natal.

In 2019, after receiving several complaints of hate speech against the EFF leader, the SAHRC investigated the complaints and released their findings in a document titled: "Findings of the South African Human Rights Commission regarding certain statements made by Mr Julius Malema and another member of the Economic Freedom Fighters."

The commission effectively found that Malema's comments were not hate speech and constituted robust political speech, which enjoys protection under the right to freedom of expression.

READ | Why 2 organisations are in court to challenge a SAHRC decision which let Malema off the hook

"It is found that although offensive and even disturbing, the statements – viewed in their full context – do not amount to hate speech," the document read.

In addition to the document, the commission also sent communications to the complainants, setting out their rationale for exonerating Malema.

While review applications were instituted with the High Court, which the commission said the complainants were entitled to do if unhappy with its findings, Sutherland effectively found that this type of decision by the SAHRC was not reviewable.

This is because the commission is not empowered to make findings on whether something constitutes hate speech or not.

"This case manifests a bizarre example of confusion and, regrettably on the part of the SAHRC, ostensibly, a dollop of hubris," Sutherland said.

Working through the legislation that gives powers to the commission, including the Constitution and the South African Human Rights Commission Act, Sutherland said there were two powers of action that the commission could take:

  • It can conduct investigations to form an opinion of whether there is substance of an alleged violation of human rights.
  • As the result of an investigation, if there is substance to the allegation, the commission can assist complainants to bring proceedings before a competent court.

Sutherland said:

It is plain that the SAHRC is not empowered or authorised to decide whether or not a violation of human rights has indeed occurred.

"It follows that it is not within the power or authority of the SAHRC to pronounce that an alleged violation is indeed a violation and moreover, it is not within the power of authority of the SAHRC to exonerate a person from an allegation of having violated human rights."

Explained differently, Sutherland said the commission was not required nor permitted to conclude that an allegation of fact had been proven. This is a decision to be made by a court.

Therefore, when the commission exonerated Malema of hate speech in its findings, the SAHRC acted beyond its powers.

"No such decision was lawfully capable of being made by the SAHRC. What the SAHRC did was to purport to exercise a power it did not have."

READ | SAHRC to approach Equality Court as Julius Malema digs heels on hate speech

On that ground, Sutherland reviewed and set aside the decision by the commission, declaring it unlawful.

The court further declared that the SAHRC was not empowered to make definitive decisions on whether or not hate speech had occurred.

Sutherland slammed the commission with costs.

Was Malema's comments hate speech?

While the gravamen of the proceedings was whether or not Malema's comments constituted hate speech, Sutherland said the complainants would get no answer from his court.

Sutherland said the court had no jurisdiction to decide the matter and that the answer was reserved for the Equality Court.

"Whether the notion of these remarks are not unlawful, as is the opinion of the SAHRC, stands up to scrutiny in the light of the equality jurisprudence of the courts must await adjudication."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sahrcroland sutherlandjulius malemajohannesburggautenghate speechcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you agree that proposed changes to SA's smoking laws will further empower the illicit trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we saw it play out during lockdown
84% - 2964 votes
No, that's a cop-out view from big tobacco
16% - 582 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

13 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.08
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
23.68
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
20.31
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.36
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Platinum
974.74
+1.0%
Palladium
1,277.33
-0.2%
Gold
1,960.35
0.0%
Silver
24.98
+0.4%
Brent-ruolie
81.36
+1.5%
Top 40
72,480
+0.7%
All Share
77,751
+0.6%
Resource 10
64,988
+0.9%
Industrial 25
107,007
+0.5%
Financial 15
16,584
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo