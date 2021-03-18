33m ago

SAHRC, Public Protector meet with Blade Nzimande amid 'numerous complaints' over higher education

Nicole McCain
Wits students protest over financial exclusion.
Wits students protest over financial exclusion.
PHOTO: Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images
  • The South African Human Rights Commission has met with Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande amid national student protests.
  • The meeting follows numerous complaints to the commission and the Public Protector.
  • They have also met with NSFAS to discuss complaints around its "efficiency".

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and the Office of the Public Protector have met with Higher Education, Innovation and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande to discuss higher education funding following "numerous complaints" to both offices.

"The Public Protector and the commission received numerous complaints relating to higher education, including the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS)," the SAHRC said in a statement.

The organisation said:

Although both Chapter 9 institutions had met with NSFAS earlier in the week to discuss complaints about its efficiency, effectiveness and communication with students and prospective students, it was important to address systemic challenges in the education sector and funding issues with the minister of higher education.

The SAHRC said it used the opportunity to discuss the implementation of the findings of a 2016 SAHRC report with Nzimande. The report highlights numerous systemic challenges prevalent at universities, including concerns over funding at institutions of higher learning.

The commission said it also raised concerns about the protests at various universities regarding funding; the conduct of police in dealing with protesting students; and the rule of law "with the aim to find out what the department is doing about these issues".

Student demands

According to the SAHRC statement, Nzimande explained that the shortfall in funding for NSFAS applicants and current students was due to the extended academic year and continued funding during the early days of the national lockdown.

The statement read:

The minister further outlined that Cabinet had approved a further R6.3 billion to support higher education and that NSFAS will be able to cater for the needs of students in need of financial assistance.

The SAHRC said it will continue to "engage" the department on a number of issues. This includes student demands to scrap historical debt; a comprehensive funding model to be presented by June; the feasibility of NSFAS, its efficiency and accessibility; and the establishment of an Ombudsman for Higher Education.

"The commission is invested in ensuring that there is a way forward and that challenges in the higher education sector, including on funding, are mitigated. We will continue with our visitation of various campuses to engage stakeholders, together with the Office of the PP (Public Protector). The commission will continue to work with the PP and the Department of Higher Education to ensure the progressive realisation of the right to further education," the SAHRC said.

