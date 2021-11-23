SAHRC quashes social media claims amid investigation into possible contamination of noodles

The SAHRC has warned against spreading false information over the possible contamination of noodles.

This comes after five children died in Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape, allegedly after consuming noodles.

An investigation into the deaths was under way.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has raised concerns over messages on social media linking the potential contamination of noodles to foreign nationals or illegal immigrants.

Two Mpumalanga siblings died within an hour of each other after allegedly eating noodles, while three children died in the Eastern Cape, News24 previously reported.

The Department of Health initiated an urgent investigation into possible food poisoning in Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape and Gauteng following the deaths of the children after allegedly consuming noodles.

However, there have been posts on social media claiming the possible contamination "is the result of tampering with the products by foreign nationals, described as illegal immigrants", the SAHRC has said.

Authorities were still investigating the possible contamination, and at this stage "there is no evidence to suggest any possible tampering or any link with foreign-owned businesses," the SAHRC said in a statement.

The SAHRC said:

The commission notes that suggestions that the tragic deaths of five children… are the result of revenge by foreign nationals are irresponsible and have no basis in fact. Until such time as the health authorities confirm the cause of the death… the commission urges communities across the country to remain vigilant against the irresponsible spread of any messages which attempt to link the deaths to any alleged revenge plot.

Health department spokesperson Foster Mohale previously told News24 the investigation would look into whether or not the children had died of food poisoning, as well as what noodles they had eaten, and where it had been purchased. This would establish if there was a need for a recall of suspect food products.

