SAHRC report finds Gauteng's informal settlement projects need more monitoring

The SAHRC conducted research into budgets given to City of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni for the 2020/21 financial year.

The research also looked at whether the metros were delivering on its identified projects.

The SAHRC released its report, but without any recommendations.

A research report commissioned by the Gauteng South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has found a need to further monitor the upgrading of informal settlement projects in the City of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

On Tuesday, the SAHRC provincial office launched the 2020-2021 State of Human Rights report - a first of its kind.

The report, titled "Towards Ensuring the Right to Adequate Housing through the Upgrading of Informal Settlements", focused on projects the three metros committed itself to, under the Upgrading of Informal Settlements Programme (UISP) during the 2020/21 financial year.

It stated that 25% of the number of households in informal settlements, targeted for upgrading in 2019/20, were not upgraded.

In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic saw the government adjusting budgets for municipalities in June, saying they were responsible for implementing aspects of their responses. The responses included, among others, the provision of water and sanitation in informal settlements and rural areas, as well as providing temporary shelter for the homeless.

R20 billion was subsequently made available for municipalities to provide these services, with a portion of the amount taken from the reprioritisation of R2.3 billion within the Urban Settlement Development Grant (USDG).

The SAHRC research also looked at the implementation of projects funded through the USDG in the first half of the 2020/21 financial year.

According to the report, Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg made concerted efforts to ensure the right to adequate housing, through the upgrading of informal settlements, was met. The two metros did this by developing plans and allocating specific budgets for the projects.

The report also stated the two metros should, however, endeavour to list specific informal settlements and the number of households that would benefit under each UISP project, whether it was funded through the new Upgrading of Informal Settlements Partnership Grant (UISPG) or from the cities' revenue streams.

Despite the national government indicating that Ekurhuleni would be eligible for R394 million in its 2020 Division of Revenue Bill, the report stated that the City's USDG UISP component plan, submitted in May 2020, failed to account for R50 million of the amount.

The research also found that the City of Johannesburg's underspending of the USDG UIPS component, halfway through the year, was concerning and required concerted efforts to meet its set targets.

While Johannesburg failed to submit its draft USDG plans during the 2019/20 financial year, that was not the case for 2020/21 because it submitted its plan, which included its multi-year UISP plans, the report said.

Johannesburg committed R370 million to USDG UISP projects, including formalisation, electrification, and basic water and sewer projects.

City of Tshwane not performing

The research also found that Tshwane was "self-evidently" not performing on USDG and USDG UISP projects.

It said Tshwane, in its plan, had, however, not listed any projects that would benefit from the USDG UISP component made available to it – an amount of R320 million.

"The failure of the City of Tshwane to meet the requirements around the USDG, and specifically around its UISP component, is indicative of poor planning, poor budgeting and poor reporting, and shows a lack of commitment to ensuring the right to adequate housing through the upgrading of informal settlements is met.

"The failure to plan, budget and report around the upgrading of informal settlements is an indictment on the City and leaves the residents of informal settlements in Tshwane uncertain of when they might expect incremental upgrading of the places and spaces they call home," the report conclusion read.

SAHRC officer Dalli Weyers, who was also the lead researcher of the report, said, because it was not an investigation but research, there were no recommendations for the three metros.

"This was simply for us to get a sense of how this programme is progressing this financial year with the three municipalities."

Weyers said the commission would, however, continue engaging with the three municipalities.

He said:

Engagements, specifically with the City of Tshwane, is to say, what are the problems you are identifying in upgrading projects and are you likely to have identified projects for the next financial year?

Weyers said the provincial report was submitted to the national office, adding the possibility exists that the office would take it up.

He said the Gauteng provincial office would continue monitoring the implementation of the programme, in the hope that municipalities across the country would be held accountable in the implementation of projects.

Weyers said the report was the first of its kind for the Gauteng provincial office and set a template for how other regional offices could conduct their research.

The commission said the national government had now launched and formalised the UISPG, which meant that, despite challenges, the UISP was set to define how all government levels worked towards providing dignified and adequate housing to residents of informal settlements.

It added that the government should be supported in this work and, through monitoring, should be guided to ensure that it delivered.