25m ago

add bookmark

SAHRC slams 'Soweto Parliament' spaza shop directive as xenophobic

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Second-generation civil militia and community leader Nhlanhla Lux and his team protected Maponya Mall from looters. Photo: Elizabeth Sejake / Gallo Images
Second-generation civil militia and community leader Nhlanhla Lux and his team protected Maponya Mall from looters. Photo: Elizabeth Sejake / Gallo Images
  • The SA Human Rights Commission slammed a video purporting to ban foreign nationals from opening new spaza shops in Soweto. 
  • The video by the man regarded as being the hero preventing the looting of Maponya Mall insists that new shops can only be opened in new areas after discussions with the community.
  • Dressed in camouflage, he also says foreign national spaza shop owners will have to contribute to a bursary scheme and to funeral expenses.

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) slammed a video warning foreign nationals not to open new spaza shops in Soweto. 

This was after a video by a man in camouflage who identifies himself as Nhlanhla Lux from the "Soweto Parliament", issues a warning to foreign nationals in the spaza shop business. 

Lux was lauded for his role in helping to prevent looting at the Maponya Mall in Soweto during the devastating unrest in July.

READ | Soweto leader Nhlanhla Lux on spending five sleepless nights protecting Maponya Mall – 'I am willing to risk my life'

"There will be no more new spazas in Soweto by foreign nationals," he says in the video.

"What's left of the spaza economy belongs to South Africans. 

"... The message is simple, the message is loud and clear. Whoever doesn't respect South African laws, will not exist in Soweto." 

He says new spazas would only be allowed in new suburbs after discussion with the "Soweto Parliament". 

The SAHRC says the "xenophobic" video blames foreign business owners for not obeying or upholding the law, and for crime. 

It also comes after the July unrest, where businesses are reopening after the devastating wave of looting.

The SAHCR said:

Blaming non-nationals for all crime, including the high levels of crime committed by South Africans themselves, is a clear sign of xenophobia and an unfortunate discrimination against people just because of their nationalities.
 

"The Commission is concerned that this video could constitute incitement to cause harm against non-national persons, their property and their businesses, especially in Soweto, which could in turn spill over to other communities.  

"In order to prevent this from happening, the Commission calls on law enforcement agencies to deal decisively with people and incidents such as this. It also appeals to all communities to reject and not to listen to those who want to continue to paint a bad name for South Africa and make it look like a country that is intolerant of diversity."

On their Facebook page, Soweto Parliament wrote: "Our Soweto Security Cluster covers every corner of Soweto, no more chance takers! - come hell or high waters, come rain or sunshine oksalayo WE WILL HOLD YOU ACCOUNTABLE!"

In a video on Facebook, two men state that there are enough spaza shops in the area. 

They also say they will assist in fighting crime and will help with school fees. 

They say foreign nationals will be forced to contribute to two university bursaries and funerals. Their empowerment plan includes making sure black entrepreneurs' products are in shops in Soweto.

Comment from the person whose number is listed on the page was not immediately available.

The group describes itself as "... the only platform where young people can exercise community leadership outside politics; we are the home of independent thinking that produces world class community leadership." 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sahrcgautengjohannesburgxenophobia
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
With almost 4 million South Africans now fully vaccinated, what are you most looking forward to in a post-pandemic life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Spending time with loved ones
25% - 355 votes
Travelling
40% - 574 votes
Attending live sporting events and concerts
12% - 175 votes
Going to parties and bars
8% - 121 votes
No restrictions on attending religious worship
15% - 217 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
view
Rand - Dollar
14.77
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.46
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.41
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,771.03
+1.1%
Silver
23.72
+2.3%
Palladium
2,650.50
+0.8%
Platinum
1,029.50
+0.6%
Brent Crude
71.31
-0.2%
Top 40
63,283
+0.0%
All Share
69,395
-0.0%
Resource 10
69,978
+0.4%
Industrial 25
88,728
-0.3%
Financial 15
13,460
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022

25m ago

Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022
Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock

58m ago

Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping

12 Aug

British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

12 Aug

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

04 Aug

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo