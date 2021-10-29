52m ago

add bookmark

SAHRC to probe July unrest that claimed more than 300 lives and cost SA billions

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Edendale Mall in its current state after the July unrest.
Edendale Mall in its current state after the July unrest.
Moeketsi Mamane
  • In July this year, South Africa witnessed looting, damage to property and violence that claimed the lives of more than 300 people in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
  • The SA Human Rights Commission will investigate the causes of the unrest.
  • The investigation is expected to commence next month.

Next month, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will begin its investigation into the civil unrest that occurred in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July to uncover what caused the riots and determine the socio-economic and spatial factors that may have played role.

For eight days in July, South Africa witnessed looting, damage to property and violence that claimed the lives of more than 300 people in both provinces.

Around 180 malls, shopping centres, warehouses and factories were damaged, along with 161 liquor outlets and distributors.

It was estimated that the destruction cost the country billions, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

READ | First warnings of chaos came two months before KZN, Gauteng were crippled by July unrest

The government, including Ramaphosa, said the unrest was a planned attack on the country. 

Ramaphosa said during an address to the nation in July:

It is clear now that the events of the past week were nothing less than a deliberate, coordinated and well-planned attack on our democracy. The constitutional order of our country is under threat.

He also went as far as saying that the looting and violence was "a smokescreen to carry out economic sabotage through targeted attacks on trucks, factories, warehouses and other infrastructure necessary for the functioning of our economy and the provision of services to our people".

The police ministry and Police Minister Bheki Cele echoed similar sentiments as well as State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo, who said planned attacks on vital infrastructure had been prevented. 

During a briefing on Friday, SAHRC chairperson Professor Bongani Majola said their investigation into the unrest would start in November.

Majola explained that during the unrest, there were constitutional violations which the commission was mandated to investigate. 

He said the commission would investigate, and make findings and recommendations on the following: 

- the causes of the unrest;       

- the causes of the allegedly racially motivated attacks and killings;

- the causes of the apparent lapses in law enforcement agencies, including private security;

- and the extent to which socio-economic and spatial factors played a role in the unrest

The investigation will take place from 15 November to 3 December.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sahrcdurbangautengkwazulu-nataljohannesburgcrimeunrest
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think 12-year-olds are too young to get the vaccine without parental consent?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they're way too young to understand medical consent
61% - 950 votes
No, if the law gives them the right it shouldn't be questioned
20% - 306 votes
It's irrelevant, a child will struggle to get the vaccine without an adult's help
20% - 311 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

9h ago

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.22
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.98
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.77
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.50
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,784.54
-1.2%
Silver
23.82
-1.3%
Palladium
1,964.50
-2.2%
Platinum
1,016.50
-1.4%
Brent Crude
84.32
-0.3%
Top 40
61,103
-0.4%
All Share
67,707
-0.4%
Resource 10
63,555
-0.7%
Industrial 25
87,850
-0.2%
Financial 15
13,943
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21301.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo