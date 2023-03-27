1h ago

SAHRC's investigation into former acting CEO continues amid appointment of new head

Cebelihle Bhengu
Chantal Kisoon.
  • The SA Human Rights Commission says the investigation into former acting CEO Chantal Kisoon is ongoing.
  • The commission appointed former director-general of the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Vusumuzi Mkhize, as its new chief executive officer. 
  • Senior managers accused Kisoon of calling them "black babies" at an operational meeting in February.

While the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) announced Vusimuzi Mkhize as its new CEO on Monday, it said its investigation into former acting CEO Chantal Kisoon continued.

Spokesperson Wisani Baloyi told News24 that Kisoon, the commission's COO, was never appointed permanently to the CEO position and therefore the new appointment doesn't affect the proceedings against her. 

Kisoon came under fire after senior managers at the commission accused her of referring to them as "black babies" at an operational planning meeting in February. 

Baloyi said the commission took allegations of racism and discrimination seriously and would investigate them. 

"[The SAHRC] is therefore looking into the allegations and will spare no effort in getting to the bottom of the matter. At the same time, the commission will deal with this matter with due regard to the Constitution and the law," he said.  

The commission suspended Kisoon earlier this month following consultations with the senior managers to gather relevant facts and the context in which she allegedly made the comments. 

"Noting the egregious nature of the allegation against the acting CEO, commissioners resolved to immediately initiate an investigation into the incident, to be conducted by an independent person who will report back to the commissioners with findings and recommendations," the SAHRC said.


