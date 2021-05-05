Saldanha Bay mayor Marius Koen considers legal action amid claims he lied about his qualifications

Saldanha Bay Mayor Marius Koen released a four-minute video refuting claims he did not hold an Honours Degree in Public Administration and Industrial Psychology as well as a Master of Business Administration at a UK-based institution.

Koen said the recent attacks on him have now prompted him to consider taking legal action against those who have claimed he had lied.

The EFF in the Western Cape has called for his immediate suspension.

Koen released a four-minute video refuting claims he did not hold an Honours Degree in Public Administration and Industrial Psychology and as well as a Master of Business Administration from a UK-based institution.

"For the past few weeks in the media, especially social media, I was continuously attacked with questions to what I've studied and where I've studied. I will not allow this onslaught to continue. It is quite clear this is the only strategy individuals can follow," he said.

Koen added in 1999 he was accepted by Hull University in the UK for a Master's in Business Administration.

He said the university accepted all academic performances from him and he had submitted a dissertation in 2002.

"It's unacceptable these continued personal attacks that I have been enduring for the past four-and-a-half years but enough is enough. There is a fine line between playing politics and defamation of character."

Koen said the recent attacks on him have now prompted him to consider taking legal action against those who claimed he had lied.



"We are all aware of the local government elections taking place this year and although we are in the silly season where political parties are trying to score points by constantly attacking me as the mayor of the governing party, this tactic is in vain."

Before questions emerged about Koen's qualifications, former DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela was embroiled in a scandal after he allegedly lied about his qualifications. He was suspended and subsequently resigned from the party.

The EFF in the Western Cape has called for Koen's immediate suspension.

Its provincial chairperson, Melikhaya Xego, said the party wanted him to be suspended from all party activities.

"We call on Koen to provide evidence of his qualifications or step down, immediately. We also call on the Saldanha Municipality Council to appoint a committee to investigate these allegations against the mayor and if required, he must be subjected to a disciplinary process for bringing the name and reputation of the municipality into disrepute."