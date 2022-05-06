52m ago

add bookmark

Salga boss Xolile George to fill vacant secretary of Parliament post

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
Xolile George seen during the State of the Nation Address.
Xolile George seen during the State of the Nation Address.
PHOTO: Jeffrey Abrahams, Gallo Images
  • Current SA Local Government Association (Salga) CEO Xolile George has been endorsed as Parliament's permanent secretary. 
  • He is set to fill the void after an acting head had been in the post since 2019. 
  • The vacancy came into sharper focus following the fire that broke out in the parliamentary precinct in January. 

Parliament is finally set to have a permanent secretary after the post had been vacant, with an acting official at the helm, since 2019.

The president, his deputy, and cabinet ministers approved the appointment of current SA Local Government Association (Salga) chief executive officer Xolile George as secretary of Parliament, said Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo in a media statement on Friday.

The statement continued:

The executive authority of Parliament has endorsed the current chief executive officer of the SA Local Government Association, Mr Xolile George, for appointment as the Secretary to Parliament.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was scheduled to announce a new secretary by 1 April, however, two months ago, she told the National Assembly's programming committee that the job would be re-advertised, casting doubt over whether she would be able to meet the deadline. 

It's understood that the stumbling block had been George's salary, reported to be around R5.8 million in the financial year ending March 2020. This was said to be more than 60% of what Parliament was offering. 

While Mothapo's statement did not include details about George's salary, it was revealed that the executive authority would recommend to the Houses of Parliament, the National Assembly (NA) and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), that he assume his duties on 1 June, subject to the houses' confirmation of his appointment.

"The presiding officers said Mr George is an administrator who will bring a remarkable and deep knowledge and extensive experience in a range of areas that include intergovernmental and international relations, development economics, and political-administration interface. The appointment of Mr George will bring the required stability in the administration of Parliament, as the position of the Secretary to Parliament has been vacant for almost five years," the statement from Parliament read. 

READ | Parliament still searching for a secretary

George's qualifications include a Master of Business Administration degree, and what was described by Parliament as an "illustrious profile of three decades of excellent performance in various top administrative positions in all three spheres of government".

George has earned accolades from national and international reputable and credible organisations, such as the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA), the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA), and was both the continental and SADC winner of the Titans Leadership Award. 

Beyond the parliamentary officials throwing their weight behind him, George also had support from the parliamentary branch of the National Education, Health, and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) that was pushing for his appointment. 

Parliament had been without a permanent secretary since the sacking of Gengezi Mgidlana in 2019. Since then, his deputy, Baby Tyawa, had been acting in the position.

The absence of a permanent secretary came into sharper focus following the fire at the parliamentary precinct in January. 


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
parliamentxolile georgenosiviwe mapisa-nqakulawestern capecape townpoliticsgovernance
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 9902 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4276 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.03
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.79
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.95
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.37
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,883.36
+0.3%
Silver
22.44
-0.4%
Palladium
2,139.07
-2.4%
Platinum
958.94
-2.7%
Brent Crude
110.90
+0.7%
Top 40
61,418
-2.4%
All Share
68,129
-2.2%
Resource 10
72,811
-2.8%
Industrial 25
75,020
-1.9%
Financial 15
15,327
-2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Rhino calf born at Western Cape game reserve, months after mother injured by poachers

4h ago

Rhino calf born at Western Cape game reserve, months after mother injured by poachers
‘It’s a moment I’ll never ever forget’: Gerda Steyn on setting a new record at the...

03 May

‘It’s a moment I’ll never ever forget’: Gerda Steyn on setting a new record at the Two Oceans Marathon
PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve

30 Apr

PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve
WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing...

29 Apr

WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing tastebuds' one burger at a time
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22125.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo