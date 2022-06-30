52m ago

add bookmark

Sam Mbatha murder case set for High Court

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sam Mbatha.
Sam Mbatha.
Instagram
  • The Ga-Rankuwa Regional Court has postponed the case against four suspects charged with the murder of Sam Mbatha to 26 July.
  • The case has been postponed to allow for a High Court date to be decided.
  • Three of the four suspects are out on bail while the fourth's bail hearing is set for 7 July.

With investigations into the murder of Sam Mbatha completed, the case is expected to be transferred to the High Court in the North West, where the four accused will go on trial.

On 17 June 2021, the charred body of a man was found in a burnt Hyundai i20 at a soccer field in Ikageng Section, Potchefstroom.

DNA samples led to the body being positively identified as Sam Mbatha, the award-winning MC and LGBTQI+ community activist.

On 21 June 2021, police arrested Arthur Khoza, 19, Thato Masetla, 22, Junior Modise, 21, and Mahlatsi Nkuna, 21, at a house in Phutha Section, Klipgat, in connection with the murder.

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame, a search of the house was conducted, and bloodstains were found on the floor, under and on top of a bed as well as on a carpet.

READ | Groblersdal assault case: Eyewitness claimed complainant provoked accused, bail denied

"Furthermore, an axe suspected to have been used during the commission of this crime was found on top of the roof of the house," Mamothame said.

The accused, who have appeared in the Ga-Rankuwa Regional Court on several occasions, will now be served the final indictment on 26 July, where the case can be transferred to the High Court for pre-trial.

Khoza and Nkuna are still out on bail of R500 each, while Modise was recently granted free bail and warned to appear in court for the next appearance, Mamothame said.

Masetla has applied for bail, which will be heard on 7 July 2022, after he initially abandoned his bid when he was arrested.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
north westmahikengcrime and courts
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
5% - 5650 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
91% - 107237 votes
Only certain circumstances
4% - 5068 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

5h ago

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.26
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.79
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.03
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.25
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.9%
Gold
1,808.80
-0.5%
Silver
20.38
-1.7%
Palladium
1,932.86
-1.6%
Platinum
906.50
-1.3%
Brent Crude
116.26
-1.5%
Top 40
60,109
-2.4%
All Share
66,223
-2.3%
Resource 10
63,748
-3.1%
Industrial 25
79,405
-1.4%
Financial 15
14,686
-3.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

5h ago

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

9h ago

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth

10h ago

Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth
GOOD NEWS | 'Treehugger' turns sawdust into eco-friendly cosmetics

10h ago

GOOD NEWS | 'Treehugger' turns sawdust into eco-friendly cosmetics
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo