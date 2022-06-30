Sam Mbatha murder case set for High Court

The Ga-Rankuwa Regional Court has postponed the case against four suspects charged with the murder of Sam Mbatha to 26 July.

The case has been postponed to allow for a High Court date to be decided.

Three of the four suspects are out on bail while the fourth's bail hearing is set for 7 July.

With investigations into the murder of Sam Mbatha completed, the case is expected to be transferred to the High Court in the North West, where the four accused will go on trial.

On 17 June 2021, the charred body of a man was found in a burnt Hyundai i20 at a soccer field in Ikageng Section, Potchefstroom.

DNA samples led to the body being positively identified as Sam Mbatha, the award-winning MC and LGBTQI+ community activist.

On 21 June 2021, police arrested Arthur Khoza, 19, Thato Masetla, 22, Junior Modise, 21, and Mahlatsi Nkuna, 21, at a house in Phutha Section, Klipgat, in connection with the murder.

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame, a search of the house was conducted, and bloodstains were found on the floor, under and on top of a bed as well as on a carpet.

READ | Groblersdal assault case: Eyewitness claimed complainant provoked accused, bail denied

"Furthermore, an axe suspected to have been used during the commission of this crime was found on top of the roof of the house," Mamothame said.



The accused, who have appeared in the Ga-Rankuwa Regional Court on several occasions, will now be served the final indictment on 26 July, where the case can be transferred to the High Court for pre-trial.

Khoza and Nkuna are still out on bail of R500 each, while Modise was recently granted free bail and warned to appear in court for the next appearance, Mamothame said.

Masetla has applied for bail, which will be heard on 7 July 2022, after he initially abandoned his bid when he was arrested.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

