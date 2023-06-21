24m ago

Share

SAMA cautions health dept against prematurely implementing NHI programme

accreditation
Yoliswa Sobuwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa
Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa
PHOTO: Twitter, @Super_Said
  • The South African Medical Association has called for clear and transparent governance structures within the National Health Insurance framework. 
  • It reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Universal Health Coverage, and ensuring equitable access to high-quality healthcare services.
  • SAMA urged policymakers and stakeholders to address the identified challenges through clear governance structures.

The South African Medical Association (SAMA) has called for clear and transparent governance structures within the National Health Insurance (NHI) framework, promoting inclusivity and meaningful representation from healthcare professionals and other stakeholders.

While the association reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Universal Health Coverage, it said it couldn't endorse the NHI in its current form as the chosen vehicle by the government.

SAMA said it wanted to ensure equitable access to high-quality healthcare services.

Spokesperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa said they wanted to caution the health department against "prematurely implementing an NHI model that could disrupt the country's health system without mitigation".

However, the association said that with proper governance, the high likelihood of risk may decrease, noting that municipal districts would be in control of the execution of the NHI.

The NHI Bill was passed by the National Assembly last week.

READ | SAMA rejects NHI Bill in its current form 

The bill proposes that all South Africans will eventually belong to a massive state-run medical scheme.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said the bill would be presented to the National Council of Provinces for voting. 

SAMA said it was the collective wish of South African citizens and healthcare providers that structural inequities, disparities in access to healthcare and health equity for all people were addressed.

Mzukwa said the association supported the implementation of a universal health coverage programme, as it presented an opportunity to ensure healthcare services were delivered fairly, inclusively, and in a non-discriminatory manner.

"SAMA acknowledges and has, on various platforms, highlighted the challenges presented in the current NHI Bill. These challenges include governance, financing, health system capacity, and the potential impact on private healthcare providers" he said.

"The Bill's complexity and potential operational difficulties require careful consideration and robust mitigation strategies to ensure successful implementation."

He added that the association emphasised the necessity of strengthening the health system's capacity to meet the demands of a UHC programme. Mzukwa said:

This includes adequate resourcing, infrastructure development, workforce planning, and training programs to ensure the provision of high-quality healthcare services. Collaboration between the public and private sectors can be harnessed to optimise industry resources to bridge capacity gaps.

SAMA warned that "without strengthening management at the public hospital level, there is a risk that the NHI system will inherit the existing issues of poor leadership".

The association urged policymakers and stakeholders to address the identified challenges through clear governance structures, sustainable financing mechanisms, strengthening of the health system's capacity, collaboration with private healthcare providers, continuous evaluation, and meaningful stakeholder engagement.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
south african medical associationmvuyisi mzukwahealthnhi bill
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
29% - 1506 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
57% - 2980 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 741 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

3h ago

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

4h ago

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

14 Jun

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.38
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
23.41
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.13
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.45
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Platinum
944.95
-0.7%
Palladium
1,365.10
+0.3%
Gold
1,930.87
-0.3%
Silver
22.74
-1.8%
Brent Crude
75.90
-0.3%
Top 40
70,240
-1.5%
All Share
75,630
-1.5%
Resource 10
64,118
-2.4%
Industrial 25
102,304
-1.3%
Financial 15
16,101
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo