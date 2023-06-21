SAMA cautions health dept against prematurely implementing NHI programme

The South African Medical Association has called for clear and transparent governance structures within the National Health Insurance framework.

The South African Medical Association (SAMA) has called for clear and transparent governance structures within the National Health Insurance (NHI) framework, promoting inclusivity and meaningful representation from healthcare professionals and other stakeholders.

While the association reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Universal Health Coverage, it said it couldn't endorse the NHI in its current form as the chosen vehicle by the government.

SAMA said it wanted to ensure equitable access to high-quality healthcare services.

Spokesperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa said they wanted to caution the health department against "prematurely implementing an NHI model that could disrupt the country's health system without mitigation".

However, the association said that with proper governance, the high likelihood of risk may decrease, noting that municipal districts would be in control of the execution of the NHI.

The NHI Bill was passed by the National Assembly last week.

The bill proposes that all South Africans will eventually belong to a massive state-run medical scheme.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said the bill would be presented to the National Council of Provinces for voting.

SAMA said it was the collective wish of South African citizens and healthcare providers that structural inequities, disparities in access to healthcare and health equity for all people were addressed.

Mzukwa said the association supported the implementation of a universal health coverage programme, as it presented an opportunity to ensure healthcare services were delivered fairly, inclusively, and in a non-discriminatory manner.

"SAMA acknowledges and has, on various platforms, highlighted the challenges presented in the current NHI Bill. These challenges include governance, financing, health system capacity, and the potential impact on private healthcare providers" he said.

"The Bill's complexity and potential operational difficulties require careful consideration and robust mitigation strategies to ensure successful implementation."

He added that the association emphasised the necessity of strengthening the health system's capacity to meet the demands of a UHC programme. Mzukwa said:

This includes adequate resourcing, infrastructure development, workforce planning, and training programs to ensure the provision of high-quality healthcare services. Collaboration between the public and private sectors can be harnessed to optimise industry resources to bridge capacity gaps.

SAMA warned that "without strengthening management at the public hospital level, there is a risk that the NHI system will inherit the existing issues of poor leadership".

The association urged policymakers and stakeholders to address the identified challenges through clear governance structures, sustainable financing mechanisms, strengthening of the health system's capacity, collaboration with private healthcare providers, continuous evaluation, and meaningful stakeholder engagement.