4h ago

add bookmark

SANBS appeal: Are you type B or type O? The country needs your blood

accreditation
Na'ilah Ebrahim
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The SANBS has appealed for more blood donors.
The SANBS has appealed for more blood donors.
Supplied
  • The SA National Blood Service says certain blood stocks are critically low. 
  • Those with blood type B and blood type O are urged to donate.   
  • South Africa has a shortage of active blood donors.

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) has urged South Africans to donate blood as stocks remain at a critical level.  

Those with blood type O and blood type B are particularly encouraged to donate.  

"Currently, blood type B and type O levels are at critical levels, with 2.9 and 2.8 days' worth of stock left," according to Khenyisa Mahlangu, the spokesperson for the SANBS.  

Mahlangu said the increased demand for blood was due to the number of surgeries during this time. To help patients adequately, blood stocks needed to be at a level for five days.

However, Mahlangu added that the SANBS had been battling for blood donations.

READ | SA's healthcare sector faces collapse if govt fails to implement NHI, warns WHO expert

But, despite experiencing shortages, the SANBS is grateful to the dedicated people who donate during times of appeal.  

Thandi Mosupye, a senior manager at the SANBS, said: "We are experiencing a high demand for blood from hospitals across the country. The nation's blood stocks are strained, necessitating our appeal for increased donations in aid of those who may need transfusions.

The SANBS said: "A single donation constitutes red blood cells, plasma and platelets, and has the potential to save three lives. A unit lasts for only 42 days after donation."

A shortage of donors

Currently, 1% of South Africans are active blood donors, according to Mahlangu.

The shortage of active blood donors can be attributed to general apathy, people being unable to go to blood donation drives, and a lack of education, according to Mahlangu.  

"Ideally, we would like between 1-2% of the population to be blood donors," said Michelle Vermeulen, the spokesperson for the Western Cape Blood Service.

She said the Western Cape was experiencing blood shortages. 

According to Vermeulen, during the Covid-19 period, education with regard to donating blood was curtailed at schools, tertiary education facilities and workplaces.  

Those eligible to donate blood are individuals between 16 and 75, and weigh more than 50kg. 

Anyone who is interested in donating blood can contact 0800 11 9031, or visit the SANBS website, or the SANBS social media accounts. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sanbshealth
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s your view on using disaster regulations to deal with SA’s power crisis?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I don’t think it’s the right move
25% - 581 votes
I’m wary of the abuse of power
65% - 1492 votes
It’s the only way out of this mess
10% - 232 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.88
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
21.56
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.09
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.37
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.6%
Platinum
947.04
-0.8%
Palladium
1,541.66
-4.8%
Gold
1,862.61
+0.1%
Silver
22.03
+0.3%
Brent Crude
84.50
-0.7%
Top 40
73,017
-1.4%
All Share
78,985
-1.3%
Resource 10
72,545
-2.3%
Industrial 25
103,603
-0.7%
Financial 15
16,096
-1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in...

02 Feb

JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in higher-ranking post
Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most...

31 Jan

Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most incredible journey'
Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden

01 Feb

Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

11h ago

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo