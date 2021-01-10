SANDF confirms: Army patrolling streets of Cape Town, Garden Route to help enforce lockdown rules

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has, since Tuesday, been deployed to parts of the Western Cape to support local law enforcement in identified hotspots.

In response to a query from News24, the SANDF said it had started operations in the Cape Town metro on Tuesday and in the Garden Route on Saturday.

"The areas the deployments already covered include, among others, Khayelitsha, Nyanga, Delft, Kraaifontein, Mfuleni, Mitchells Plain, Lentegeur, Samora Machel and Philippi East. In addition, the deployments focused on the Disaster Management Act regulations in relation to enforcing the curfew between 21:00 and 06:00," said the SANDF.

On Wednesday, Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed the SANDF had been roped in to assist the police to keep bathers away from beaches along the Garden Route in the Western Cape.

The province is also receiving military assistance in its hospitals, having approached the military for staffing assistance.