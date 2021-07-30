SANDF driver charged with negligence after goods truck stolen in Centurion

A South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member was arrested for negligence after a military truck was stolen in broad daylight in Centurion this week.

SANDF spokesperson Brigadier-General Mafi Mgobozi said the truck, used to transport goods, was empty at the time it was taken by unknown individuals on Wednesday afternoon.

The driver of the truck, who holds the rank of flight sergeant, appeared in a military court on Friday for negligence.

His case was postponed until 6 August.

"At the present moment, no one has been arrested for the theft and [the] investigation is at an advanced stage."

The military has been patrolling South Africa's streets for the last few weeks, following the violence and unrest which President Cyril Ramaphosa described as a "failed insurrection".

A number of stores in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal were looted and vandalised.

More than 1.5 million rounds of ammunition were looted from a container depot in Mobeni, News24 previously reported.

The ammunition had been stored in a container at a depot in Prospecton and was said to belong to a private company.

National police commissioner Khehla Sitole informed the National Assembly's Portfolio Committee on Police on Thursday that two people had been arrested in possession of a "certain portion" of the ammunition.