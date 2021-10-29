51m ago

SANDF gears up for full force deployment to safeguard municipal elections

accreditation
Jason Felix
Members of the South African National Defence Force will be deployed for the elections.
(Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
  • The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is ready to safeguard Monday's municipal elections.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the deployment of 10 000 troops to assist police with any flare-up of violence or disruptions during the election.
  • A quick reaction force is also on standby to respond to major incidents.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is pulling out all the stops to ensure a safe municipal election on Monday, deploying 152 platoons, and a quick reaction force to respond to "necessary and determined critical situations".

On Friday, SANDF chief of joint operations Major General Siphiwe Lucky Sangweni briefed Parliament on the elections' safety plans.

He told the Joint Committee on Defence that the deployment of soldiers would not exceed 10 000 members.

WATCH | Four provinces identified as 'hotspots' as SA deploys 10 000 soldiers to secure municipal polls

Sangweni said the deployment would be for a maximum of five days – two days before voting day and two days after in all the nine provinces.

Furthermore, he said deployments at "higher tactical level" would be coordinated through the Provincial Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (PROVJOINTS) and directed through the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS).

"[We are on] standby to respond to situations which have gone beyond the control of the Law Enforcement Agencies (police, metro and traffic officers) as determined by the respective PROVJOINTS. [A] medium transport helicopter (MTH) [is] on standby for quick re-deployment (trooping) of soldiers where necessary. MTH is to assist in the transportation of voting material to inaccessible areas. Emergency voting officials [are] on standby to effect the continuation of the voting process in crisis situations of unavailability of IEC voting officials as determined by the PROVJOINTS and NATJOINTS," he said in his presentation.

Sangweni also said two oryx helicopters would be strategically placed "in accordance with the prevailing national intelligence picture".

President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the deployment of 10 000 SANDF troops to help police and the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) ensure safety at voting stations and results centres on Monday.

The government has identified KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, the Eastern Cape, and Western Cape as possible hotspots for violence.

READ ALSO | Elections 2021: NFP says elections are not safe after councillor candidate found dead

DA MP Kobus Marais questioned why soldiers were only deployed for five days.

"It looks like it is containment of costs. I want to ensure that we don't send in the defence force and limit them in terms of their capabilities and resources. We don't want to under resource our troops. In the past election, the deployment was for 13 days. Now it is only for five days. I know the defence will do its job. It [just] seems there are some underlying things," he said.

In response, Sangweni said: "On the comparisons of the numbers. I will struggle to respond to it. I don't know what the rationale was for the deployment in 2016. The SANDF is constrained in terms of funding which leads to deterioration and insufficient capabilities."

