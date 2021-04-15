SANDF member among seven arrested on public violence charges in Limpopo

An SANDF member is among seven people arrested on charges of public violence.

Violent protests broke out in the Phalaborwa area on Friday and protesters blocked several roads.

Two people have already appeared in court.

A South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member is among seven people arrested on charges of public violence in the Phalaborwa area in Limpopo.



Residents started protesting on Friday over water and electricity services, disrupting services in the area, police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo previously told News24.

During several days of mass action, protesters used burning tyres and barricades to block major routes such as the R71 and R40. The protests affected Phalaborwa, Namakgale and Lulekani.

"Phalaborwa town was almost deserted when the R71 road, R40 road and other subsidiary roads were blocked by protesters using tree branches, burning tyres and rocks," Mojapelo said.

"The violent protests hugely disrupted tranquillity in the affected areas as children could not go to school, people could not go to work and shops were closed. More police members had to be deployed to quell the violence."

Police arrested the seven people, aged 23 to 53, since Monday.

Two of the suspects Peter Malatji, 50, and Mavis Malatji, 35, have already appeared in the Namakgale Magistrate's Court.

"The woman collapsed in court soon after they were remanded in custody and had to be rushed to hospital, where she has been admitted under police guard. Both will again appear in the same court on 20 April 2021," Mojapelo said.

"More arrests are expected," he said.

