SANDF, police to be stationed at taxi hotspots to prevent violence amid W Cape route closure

The SANDF and law enforcement agencies will be out in force in a bid to prevent any taxi violence on Monday.

Police urged commuters to be patient during these operations.

A major taxi route between Bellville and Paarl, and an interchange, has been closed for two months.

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) and law enforcement agencies will be out in force on Monday in a bid to prevent any potential violence related to the closure of a taxi route and some ranks from Monday.



The City of Cape Town's security and security metro police, Law Enforcement and traffic services and the SA Police Service will be stationed at taxi hubs, highways and major routes.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said air support would be on standby, and detectives would also be on hand to investigate cases opened.

READ | Holomisa, Vavi meet Western Cape taxi bosses to help resolve crisis over major route

"Meanwhile, intelligence operatives have been hard at work for some time trying to deal with the threat at hand," she said.

This comes after Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell closed a major route and long distance services for two months while the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations of SA (Codeta) fight it out over the Paarl to Bellville route.

Golden Arrow Bus Services and Metrorail are expected to assist with passengers, particularly as school children are returning to class.

She added:

In addition, the recently-deployed SANDF members will be deployed in high-risk areas to augment police deployments.

Road users are urged to demonstrate patience and understanding of any road closures, diversions and detours.



"All of the operational activities to be embarked upon will be in the interest of safety for all," said Potelwa.

READ | No one is safe in this taxi war

"A stern warning is issued to those intent on causing disruptions to transport services in and around Cape Town to reconsider their plans as the integrated forces will not hesitate to take decisive action. Those found on the wrong side of the law will be dealt with harshly."

People who become victims of any criminal acts can report it 021 466 0011, where the police plan to act swiftly.