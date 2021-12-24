3h ago

add bookmark

SANDF presence in Mozambique to continue despite ambush, 1 soldier dead - army chief

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Members of the SANDF patrolling during unrest.
Members of the SANDF patrolling during unrest.
Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images
  • The SANDF's presence in the northern region of Mozambique will continue.
  • SANDF member Tebogo Edwin Radebe died after army troops were attacked by insurgents. 
  • The DA has demanded answers from Thandi Modise. 

Despite the death of a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldier in Mozambique, the deployment will continue until peace prevails in that country's northern region. 

This is according to the SANDF chief, General Rudzani Maphwanya. 

Maphwanya said:

The deployment continues, and the mission continues. The people of Mozambique are very proud of the actions of our members. SADC has taken leadership that there will be peace that prevails in our neighbouring country. We will not rest until the situation in northern Mozambique has stabilised.

An SANDF member, Corporal Tebogo Edwin Radebe, died on Monday following an ambush on troops by armed insurgents in the Cabo Delgado region of Mozambique. 

Radebe was injured and later died.

His remains were flown back to the country on Thursday. 

SANDF members carried his flag-wrapped coffin out of an aircraft at the Waterkloof Military Base in Pretoria. 

Questions have since been raised about the SANDF deployment in Mozambique. 

READ | DA demands answers on SANDF deployment to Mozambique after soldier killed in ambush

The DA is concerned about the mission's objectives. 

The party has demanded clarity from Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise. 

In July, the government deployed 1 500 SANDF troops to the Cabo Delgado region following calls for assistance from the Mozambique government. 

The SANDF force forms part of a larger Southern African Development Community (SADC) deployment to the area, which is meant to help calm the troubled region. 

The Mozambique government has been fighting Jihadists in the gas-rich region.

Over 800 000 residents have since fled the area following violent clashes, and 2 800 have died, according to a United Nations report.  

Maphwanya said the SANDF was saddened to have lost a soldier on duty.

He added that the Jihadists, who had attacked the troops, had suffered fatalities. He could not, however, confirm the number. 

"We take solace that our member fell with his boots on. We are proud of those who fall in the service of their country," Maphwanya said. 

Your opinion matters to us. Be part of the conversation and tell us what you think about this story in the comments section.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sandfsadcrudzani maphwanyasouth africamozambique
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.63
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.96
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.71
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.31
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Gold
1,808.89
+0.0%
Silver
23.05
+0.7%
Palladium
1,951.01
-0.1%
Platinum
973.50
+0.0%
Brent Crude
76.85
+2.0%
Top 40
65,126
0.0%
All Share
71,684
0.0%
Resource 10
68,821
0.0%
Industrial 25
92,565
0.0%
Financial 15
14,512
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo