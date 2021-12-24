SANDF presence in Mozambique to continue despite ambush, 1 soldier dead - army chief

The SANDF's presence in the northern region of Mozambique will continue.

SANDF member Tebogo Edwin Radebe died after army troops were attacked by insurgents.

The DA has demanded answers from Thandi Modise.

Despite the death of a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldier in Mozambique, the deployment will continue until peace prevails in that country's northern region.

This is according to the SANDF chief, General Rudzani Maphwanya.

Maphwanya said:

The deployment continues, and the mission continues. The people of Mozambique are very proud of the actions of our members. SADC has taken leadership that there will be peace that prevails in our neighbouring country. We will not rest until the situation in northern Mozambique has stabilised.

An SANDF member, Corporal Tebogo Edwin Radebe, died on Monday following an ambush on troops by armed insurgents in the Cabo Delgado region of Mozambique.

Radebe was injured and later died.

His remains were flown back to the country on Thursday.

SANDF members carried his flag-wrapped coffin out of an aircraft at the Waterkloof Military Base in Pretoria.

WATCH || Arrival of mortal remains of Corporal Tebogo Edwin Radebe || 23 December 2021.https://t.co/cz6kunpf4qFootage by Defence Corporate Communication || SA Defence News.#SANDF#SADefenceNews#JointOperationsDivision#RIPSASoldier — SA National Defence Force (@SANDF_ZA) December 23, 2021

Questions have since been raised about the SANDF deployment in Mozambique.

READ | DA demands answers on SANDF deployment to Mozambique after soldier killed in ambush

The DA is concerned about the mission's objectives.

The party has demanded clarity from Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise.

In July, the government deployed 1 500 SANDF troops to the Cabo Delgado region following calls for assistance from the Mozambique government.

The SANDF force forms part of a larger Southern African Development Community (SADC) deployment to the area, which is meant to help calm the troubled region.

The Mozambique government has been fighting Jihadists in the gas-rich region.

Over 800 000 residents have since fled the area following violent clashes, and 2 800 have died, according to a United Nations report.

Maphwanya said the SANDF was saddened to have lost a soldier on duty.

He added that the Jihadists, who had attacked the troops, had suffered fatalities. He could not, however, confirm the number.

"We take solace that our member fell with his boots on. We are proud of those who fall in the service of their country," Maphwanya said.

Your opinion matters to us. Be part of the conversation and tell us what you think about this story in the comments section.