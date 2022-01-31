SANDF refutes claims that naval cannon gun mistakenly fired into mountain range in Simon’s Town

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has denied claims that a naval cannon gun mistakenly fired into a mountain range in Simon's Town in the Western Cape.

In a statement on Monday, the SANDF said a report by the Weekend Argus newspaper was not true.

"The SANDF wishes to state that the report is unsubstantiated and baseless and should be dismissed with the contempt that it deserves," the statement read.

"It is outright disingenuous and irresponsible to report on unverified information that has the potential to cause panic amongst the citizens of the country."

The SANDF added that citizens should guard against, "... such speculative reports aimed at causing unnecessary panic".

The article by the newspaper claimed that the incident was a training exercise gone wrong and that the round fired by the cannon narrowly missed homes.

It also alleged that the South African navy had attempted to conceal the incident.