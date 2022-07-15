SANDF rubbishes 'ludicrous' claim that US Army is in SA to protect government officials

The SANDF denied that US military personnel are in South Africa to protect government officials.
PHOTO: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images
- The SANDF has rubbished allegations that the US
Army is protecting government officials.
- US Army personnel are currently participating in an
exercise with the SANDF.
- The training exercise is taking place in Richards
Bay.
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF)
has denied that US military personnel are in South Africa to protect government
officials, following a post on Twitter making the allegation.
The SANDF dismissed the post as "fake
news", adding that it was a "ludicrous statement".
SANDF spokesperson, Brigadier General Andries Mahapa, said:
The SANDF would like to state clearly and unambiguously that the US Army Southern European Task Force is in South Africa to conduct a joint and multinational peace support operation and humanitarian relief exercise with the SANDF under the operational code name 'Exercise Shared Accord 2022'.
This is the fourth time the exercise is taking
place in South Africa. The last exercise took place in 2017, as all joint
exercises were suspended after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, said
Mahapa.
The last exercise was conducted in the Northern
Cape at the SA Army Combat Training Centre Lohatlha.
The current exercise is taking place in Richards
Bay in KwaZulu-Natal.
Mahapa added:
The South African National Defence Force would like to reiterate that the US Army is in South Africa for a joint exercise, and not for any other agenda as speculated on social media platforms. The SANDF wants to assure all South Africans that the multinational exercise named 'Shared Accord' has nothing to do with protecting any government official in South Africa, but rather pure joint training.
"The SANDF dismisses this Twitter post as fake news and an attempt
to spread misinformation."
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.