SANDF soldier accused of intentionally infecting partner with HIV to be tried for attempted murder

A soldier has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly intentionally infected his partner with HIV.

It is alleged that he knew about his positive HIV status as far back as 2007 but failed to disclose this to his partner.

His trial is expected to start on Wednesday.

A 44-year-old SA National Defence Force (SANDF) soldier who allegedly intentionally infected his partner with HIV, is expected to be tried for attempted murder in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court this week.



The accused, who cannot be named to protect the complainant's identity, made his first appearance in court in September last year.

The trial was initially set down for June this year but the matter was postponed because a new prosecutor was assigned to the case and the accused changed his legal representation.

AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit, which has a watching brief in the case on behalf of the victim and her family, said the trial was expected to start on Wednesday.

News24 previously reported that the staff sergeant, stationed at the SANDF's Special Forces Unit based in Phalaborwa, Limpopo, was charged with attempted murder, and an alternate charge of rape under false pretences.

According to the charge sheet, the accused regularly underwent compulsory medical examinations, which included tests for HIV, as a member of the SANDF.

In October 2007, the accused tested positive for HIV at the SANDF sickbay in Phalaborwa. Further laboratory testing confirmed his positive status.

"The accused was immediately, after the outcome of the aforesaid testing, informed by the SANDF medical staff that he was HIV positive," the charge sheet read.

In 2016, the accused became romantically involved with another soldier, who held the rank of corporal in the air force.

The accused had consensual and unprotected intercourse with her on several occasions between December 2016 and April 2017.

Accused never revealed HIV status

It's alleged that, during this time, he never revealed his HIV status to her. She tested negative for HIV in August 2016.

The charge sheet further stated that she did not have sexual intercourse with anyone from the time she received her HIV report until she became involved with the accused.

The accused allegedly made his partner believe that he was HIV negative, which persuaded her to have unprotected sexual intercourse with him.

"The accused very well knew, at all relevant times, that the HIV disease he carried could be sexually transmitted to the complainant if he had unprotected sexual intercourse with her, and that by doing so, he could infect the complainant with HIV."

The charge sheet further stated that the accused either refused to wear a condom during sex, that he would remove the condom before the completion of sexual intercourse, or that he would insist on having unprotected sex with the victim.



"The accused persisted to reassure the complainant that he was HIV negative, despite the accused having been informed by the SANDF medical staff as far back as 8 October 2007 that he was HIV positive, and despite him having undergone HIV testing on various occasions since."



All the tests confirmed that the accused was HIV positive and that he also received and used the prescribed medication.



His partner tested positive for HIV in April 2017.



Attempted murder



The charge sheet stated that the soldier intentionally attempted to kill the complainant by having unprotected sexual intercourse with her.



The charge further stated that HIV is a medical condition that permanently puts the complainant at risk of developing Aids, which could kill her.



There is an alternate charge of rape under false pretences in which the soldier is accused of unlawfully and intentionally and under false pretence committing acts of sexual penetration with the victim.



The alternate charge states that the accused misled the victim about his status and thereby had unprotected sex with her, which led to her becoming HIV positive.