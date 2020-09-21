59m ago

add bookmark

SANDF soldier accused of shooting man who wasn't wearing mask granted bail

Canny Maphanga
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A SANDF soldier has been granted bail.
A SANDF soldier has been granted bail.
Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas

A South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldier, who allegedly shot a Limpopo man not wearing a mask, was granted R5 000 bail in the Morebeng Magistrate's Court on Monday. 

Hendry Ngomane, 29, faces a charge of attempted murder after he allegedly shot a 27-year-old man at a shopping complex on Thursday afternoon.

"Members of the National Defence Force were reportedly on duty monitoring Covid-19 compliance in the area, when they approached a group of people who were not wearing face masks.

"When asked why they were not wearing masks, an argument allegedly ensued and one of the soldiers shot the victim," National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Limpopo spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi alleged.

READ: SANDF soldier allegedly shoots Limpopo man who wasn't wearing mask

The 27-year-old man, who was allegedly shot, was taken to the local hospital for medical attention.

The matter was postponed to 28 October 2020 for further investigations.

Related Links
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
ANC to reimburse govt for party delegation's Zim trip on airforce jet
Man arrested for allegedly supplying SANDF members with expired food during lockdown
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopocourtslockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
5 players bag R42k in Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Pyjamas or no pyjamas? Is sleeping in your day clothes:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Disgusting!
62% - 3623 votes
Something I've seriously considered
11% - 621 votes
Normal in my household
28% - 1620 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.78
(-3.07)
ZAR/GBP
21.50
(-2.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.74
(-2.36)
ZAR/AUD
12.12
(-2.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-2.88)
Gold
1911.78
(-1.84)
Silver
24.66
(-7.63)
Platinum
884.00
(-4.83)
Brent Crude
43.53
(0.00)
Palladium
2275.00
(-2.63)
All Share
53319.08
(-2.48)
Top 40
49153.11
(-2.47)
Financial 15
9519.48
(-3.27)
Industrial 25
71014.52
(-2.13)
Resource 10
53931.91
(-2.72)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo