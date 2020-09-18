35m ago

SANDF soldier allegedly shoots Limpopo man who wasn't wearing mask

Riaan Grobler
(Photo by Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas)
Police at Mogwadi, in the Capricorn district of Limpopo, have arrested a member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) for allegedly shooting a 27-year-old man at a local shopping complex on Thursday afternoon at about 12:30.

READ | SANDF member allegedly shoots man dead during mob altercation

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, members of the SANDF were monitoring Covid-19 compliance in the area when they approached a group of people who were not wearing face masks.

"When asked why they were not wearing masks, an argument allegedly ensued and one of the soldiers shot the victim," Mojapelo said. 

The injured man was taken to the local hospital where he is receiving medical attention.

"The soldier, aged 29, was then arrested and charged with attempted murder. He will appear in Morebeng Magistrate's Court on Friday. 

More to follow. 

