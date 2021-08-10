SANDF soldier arrested with stolen vehicle at roadblock in Eastern Cape

A SANDF soldier from Phalaborwa in Limpopo was arrested in the Eastern Cape on Women's Day driving a stolen vehicle.

The stolen double cab bakkie was one of more than 300 vehicles stopped on the N10 between Cradock and Middleburg on Monday.

The special operation was conducted by an all-female team of traffic and police officers to commemorate Women's Day.

A South African National Defence Force soldier and a friend have been arrested after being caught driving in a stolen double cab bakkie in the Eastern Cape.



The soldier, stationed at Phalaborwa in Limpopo, was apprehended at a roadblock on the N10 between Cradock and Middleburg on Women’s Day.

The roadblock was being run by an all-women team of traffic and SAPS officers as part of the Women’s Day commemoration.

READ | Mpumalanga policeman caught with dagga worth R570 000

Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the two were facing charges of being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Binqose said the bakkie, with a KwaZulu-Natal registration number, was one of more than 300 vehicles that were stopped during the operation.



He added that at least 30 other drivers were found to be in contravention of road traffic laws, and had received fines.

Offences ranged from driving without a valid driver’s licence, worn-out tyres, cracked windscreens, and expired vehicle licences.

Eastern Cape transport MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe commended the female officers for their commitment and bravery they displayed during the operation.



ALSO READ | Soldier in hospital for psychiatric evaluation 'stabs another patient'

“We are very proud as the province for the stance taken by these women, both from SAPS and our Traffic Services, coming together on a day of such significance as Women’s Day to rid our roads of any rogue element. It’s an indication that our women are more than ready, willing and capable to take on any challenge thrown at them,” said Tikana-Gxotiwe.

Tikana-Gxotiwe further hailed the officers for executing their jobs without any fear or favour in arresting one of their own, an SANDF member in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Binqose added that the stolen vehicle has been kept at a pound in Cradock while officers are tracing its original owner.

He could not immediately reveal details surrounding the court appearance of the soldier.

The comment will be added once received.

SANDF spokesperson Brigadier-General Mafi Mgobozi acknowledged receipt of our questions but could not immediately respond.

His response will be added once received.