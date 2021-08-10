57m ago

add bookmark

SANDF soldier arrested with stolen vehicle at roadblock in Eastern Cape

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An SANDF member during a patrol.
An SANDF member during a patrol.
Gallo Images/ER Lombard
  • A SANDF soldier from Phalaborwa in Limpopo was arrested in the Eastern Cape on Women's Day driving a stolen vehicle.
  • The stolen double cab bakkie was one of more than 300 vehicles stopped on the N10 between Cradock and Middleburg on Monday.
  • The special operation was conducted by an all-female team of traffic and police officers to commemorate Women's Day. 

A South African National Defence Force soldier and a friend have been arrested after being caught driving in a stolen double cab bakkie in the Eastern Cape.

The soldier, stationed at Phalaborwa in Limpopo, was apprehended at a roadblock on the N10 between Cradock and Middleburg on Women’s Day.

The roadblock was being run by an all-women team of traffic and SAPS officers as part of the Women’s Day commemoration.

READ Mpumalanga policeman caught with dagga worth R570 000

Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the two were facing charges of being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Binqose said the bakkie, with a KwaZulu-Natal registration number, was one of more than 300 vehicles that were stopped during the operation.

He added that at least 30 other drivers were found to be in contravention of road traffic laws, and had received fines.

Offences ranged from driving without a valid driver’s licence, worn-out tyres, cracked windscreens, and expired vehicle licences.

Eastern Cape transport MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe commended the female officers for their commitment and bravery they displayed during the operation.

ALSO READ | Soldier in hospital for psychiatric evaluation 'stabs another patient'

“We are very proud as the province for the stance taken by these women, both from SAPS and our Traffic Services, coming together on a day of such significance as Women’s Day to rid our roads of any rogue element. It’s an indication that our women are more than ready, willing and capable to take on any challenge thrown at them,” said Tikana-Gxotiwe.

Tikana-Gxotiwe further hailed the officers for executing their jobs without any fear or favour in arresting one of their own, an SANDF member in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Binqose added that the stolen vehicle has been kept at a pound in Cradock while officers are tracing its original owner.

He could not immediately reveal details surrounding the court appearance of the soldier. 

The comment will be added once received.

SANDF spokesperson Brigadier-General Mafi Mgobozi acknowledged receipt of our questions but could not immediately respond. 

His response will be added once received.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sandfport elizabetheastern capecrime
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What should SA do to get more people over 35 to receive the Covid-19 vaccination?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Factual information about the safety of vaccines should be more freely available.
26% - 23 votes
Religious leaders should be more involved.
2% - 2 votes
Arrest and prosecute people who manufacture and spread false information.
25% - 22 votes
Community leaders and public figures should be vaccinated in public.
7% - 6 votes
The government should make mobile clinics available for door-to-door vaccination.
40% - 35 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
view
Rand - Dollar
14.82
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.51
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.36
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,727.91
-0.1%
Silver
23.40
-0.2%
Palladium
2,661.00
+2.1%
Platinum
998.00
+1.5%
Brent Crude
69.04
-2.4%
Top 40
63,541
+1.7%
All Share
69,602
+1.4%
Resource 10
69,350
+0.0%
Industrial 25
89,841
+3.5%
Financial 15
13,538
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school
FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off

03 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off
LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed...

29 Jul

LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed his van
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

2h ago

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

7h ago

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

04 Aug

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

03 Aug

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo

03 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo