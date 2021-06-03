SANDF soldier on peacekeeping mission in DRC killed in friendly fire incident

An SA National Defence Force (SANDF) soldier was shot dead in a friendly fire incident in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Thursday morning.

According to the SANDF, the soldier, who was deployed as part of a peacekeeping mission in the country, was killed while taking part in an operation in Kilia, the eastern DRC.

Spokesperson Brigadier-General Mafi Mgobozi said details around the friendly fire incident were still sketchy, adding a board of inquiry had been convened to investigate it.

"The identity of the deceased will be confirmed once the SANDF has formally informed the family and the next of kin," Mgobozi added.

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, her deputy, Thabang Makwetla, Secretary for Defence Sonto Kudjoe and SANDF chief General Rudzani Maphwanya have extended their condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the dead soldier.