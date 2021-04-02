SANDF still assisting with evacuation of South Africans from Mozambique, says Ramaphosa

The SANDF says it is working to secure the safety of South Africans caught up in attacks in the north of Mozambique.

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) is working to secure the safety of South Africans caught up in attacks in northern Mozambique, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday.



"We are have already attended to the issue of evacuating those South Africans who are stranded in Mozambique," he said.



"The South African National Defence Force has brought them back," said Ramaphosa, the Commander-in-Chief of the SANDF.



"They remain involved with securing the safety of our people in Mozambique in Pemba and [in] Palma," he said in a feed to Newzroom Afrika and eNCA.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a church service to honour Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warned on 31 March that the attacks by non-state armed troops since 24 March had triggered a massive displacement of people in parts of the country neighbouring South Africa.



The International Organisation for Migration has already registered approximately 8 000 people at arrival points in Nangade, Mueda, Montepuez and Pemba districts, with thousands more arriving in Pemba and Cabo Delgado.



"The UN has information that hundreds of people are still trying to leave Palma right now and thousands are making their way by foot, boat and road, and some are being rescued by the UN Humanitarian Air Services and other groups of civil society," it said in a statement.



"A full-scale humanitarian response will be needed to address the most immediate needs of people fleeing."



The UN Population Fund is pre-positioning birthing kits and essential drugs to support displaced pregnant women and new mothers.

News24 reported on Tuesday that a further six South Africans had been successfully evacuated from Mozambique.