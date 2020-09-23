SANDF warns against members getting involved in ANC affairs

SANDF Chief General Solly Shoke warned members against getting involved in political party matters.

This, after he learnt of a meeting inviting senior members to discuss ANC affairs.

He reiterated the SANDF's role as mandated by the Constitution.

South African National Defence Force Chief, General Solly Shoke, has issued a warning to members, cautioning them against getting involved in political party affairs.

In a short, but strongly worded statement from the SANDF on Tuesday, the general distanced the SANDF from any "purported meeting inviting senior military members to discuss political party matters".



The statement, drafted by head of communications Siphiwe Dlamini, said the defence force had learnt of the planning of such a meeting in relation to affairs in the ANC.

"The SANDF remains an organisation which is above politics, serving the sovereign security interests of the republic as mandated by the Constitution," said Dlamini in the statement.

The statement also followed claims, at least from the ANC's secretary-general Ace Magashule, that state apparatuses were being used to spy on party leaders.

It further said "in no uncertain terms" that serving members of the force were not authorised to attend such meetings.

It also "sternly warned" members against getting involved in such gatherings, saying they should guard against discussing any party matters in the name of the military.

