Sandile Zungu says he remains neutral in ANC eThekwini race despite public support for Zandile Gumede

Qaanitah Hunter
Sandile Zungu.
  • Sandile Zungu says he is not taking sides in the ANC eThekwini race. 
  • Zungu attended an event for supporters of corruption accused Zandile Gumede.
  • The ANC's eThekwini conference is expected to begin on Friday. 

Black Business Council (BBC) president and businessman Sandile Zungu insists that he is not taking sides in the ANC eThekwini leadership race even though he was seen publicly supporting corruption accused Zandile Gumede. 

On Wednesday, Zungu was seen at a "roll call" event for branch delegates who support Gumede. 

"I support the ANC in eThekwini irrespective of who emerges between the competing personalities. I enjoy very cordial relationships both with comrades, Zandile Gumede and Thabani Nyawose, and the individual comrades in their line-ups."

Zungu was seen on video at an event aimed at ANC delegates who support Gumede for the regional conference, which takes place from Friday. 

The AmaZulu football club boss said that he went to the gathering to emphasise unity. 

"My appearance and brief message yesterday at the meeting of delegates to the forthcoming elective conference of the eThekwini region emphasised the need for maximum unity within the ANC and that the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal should rebuild the trust amongst the communities so as to achieve a decisive victory come 2024 national and provincial elections," he said. 

Zungu added that he remained a loyal and disciplined member of the ANC, who was in good standing, from eThekwini Ward 81.

He previously expressed interest in contesting the ANC provincial chairperson position, but then reconsidered. 

READ | 'If I am elected, I will step aside' - Zandile Gumede promises to respect ANC rule

The regional conference - the largest in the ANC - is expected to begin on Friday at the Inkosi Albert International Convention Centre.

"We have noted excitement generated by video clips and photos circulating on various social media platforms. This is a clear indication of the importance of this region to the people of this province and the country as a whole. We have full confidence in the maturity of our cadres and leadership in branches across the eThekwini region," the ANC in the province said on Thursday. 

ANC spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said: "This weekend, cadres of the movement must ponder for a while before they answer the question: what will be their role, individually and collectively, in taking forward the legacy of this pathfinder of our political freedom?"

News24 reported this week that Gumede said she would not fight the ANC's step-aside rule if elected ANC regional chairperson at the upcoming conference. 

"If I am elected, I will write to the ANC leadership the next day and step aside. I will not fight [the] step-aside [rule]," she told News24. 

Gumede faces corruption charges relating to an allegedly irregular R320-million municipal waste tender that was awarded in 2017. She has pleaded not guilty.

In Gumede's slate is Thembo Ntuli as deputy chairperson, Musa Nciki as secretary, and Nkosenhle Madlala as deputy secretary. Zoe Shabalala is contesting the treasurer position. 

Last weekend, both Gumede and Nyawose held gatherings of ANC branch delegates and both sides claim to be in the majority.

Nyawose, who is loyal to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, has premised his campaign on an anti-corruption message. Current regional secretary Bheki Ntuli is seeking a second term in Nyawose's slate.

Read more on:
anczandile gumedesandile zungukwazulu-nataldurbanpolitics
