2h ago

add bookmark

Sandton City evacuated because of 'bomb threat'

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sandton City.
Sandton City.
Liberty Two Degrees

Sandton City was evacuated following an apparent bomb threat. 

In a series of tweets, the shopping centre said it had received a telephonic bomb threat on Saturday afternoon, which prompted an evacuation of the entire mall.

In videos shared on social media, people can be seen running and shops are being closed.

In other footage, scores of people can be seen gathering outside one of the mall's entrances.  

"Sandton City, together with the South African Police Service and emergency services, continue to monitor the situation closely, and all necessary precautions shall be adhered to.

"Sandton City would like to sincerely thank our shoppers and tenants for their cooperation in the swift evacuation of the precinct, adhering to the necessary security protocols and working with us to ensure the safety of every individual during this process," said the mall.

 SAPS spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo could not be reached for comment. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
Lekker Saturday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 4807 votes
Yes, at work
18% - 1561 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 2402 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.30
(0.0)
GBP/ZAR
19.82
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.27
(0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.06
(0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(0.0)
Gold
1,777.10
(0.0)
Silver
26.00
(0.0)
Platinum
1,229.50
(0.0)
Brent Crude
66.11
(+1.1)
Palladium
2,859.00
(0.0)
All Share
67,296
(+0.5)
Top 40
61,479
(+0.5)
Financial 15
12,120
(+0.2)
Industrial 25
86,986
(+0.2)
Resource 10
69,231
(+0.9)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the...

21 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the bottom of her new heart
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo