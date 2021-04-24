Sandton City evacuated because of 'bomb threat'

Sandton City was evacuated following an apparent bomb threat.

In a series of tweets, the shopping centre said it had received a telephonic bomb threat on Saturday afternoon, which prompted an evacuation of the entire mall.

In videos shared on social media, people can be seen running and shops are being closed.

In other footage, scores of people can be seen gathering outside one of the mall's entrances.

"Sandton City, together with the South African Police Service and emergency services, continue to monitor the situation closely, and all necessary precautions shall be adhered to.

Sandton City being evacuated: bomb threat. pic.twitter.com/7nC5Zg0tlI — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 24, 2021

"Sandton City would like to sincerely thank our shoppers and tenants for their cooperation in the swift evacuation of the precinct, adhering to the necessary security protocols and working with us to ensure the safety of every individual during this process," said the mall.

OMG aleged bomb scare in Sandton City...mall being very proactive and evacuating everyone. Was so quick and well coordinated effort by the security team pic.twitter.com/j2JBzRqt8N — Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) April 24, 2021

SAPS spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo could not be reached for comment.