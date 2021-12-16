7m ago

add bookmark

Sandton City partners with mental wellness app after suicides at the mall

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sandton City centre with the Leonardo building, Michelangelo apartments, under a sunset cloudscape with Nelson Mandela Square.
Sandton City centre with the Leonardo building, Michelangelo apartments, under a sunset cloudscape with Nelson Mandela Square.
Getty Images
  • The property group that manages Sandton City has partnered with a mental wellness app to help deal with mental health issues.
  • This comes after two separate suicide incidents at the mall in the last two months.
  • The Panda app anonymously connects people to resources curated by a team of mental health professionals.

Liberty Two Degrees, the company that manages Sandton City shopping centre, has partnered with mental health app Panda in an effort to improve mental health. This after two separate incidents of suicide at the mall.

The Panda app anonymously connects people to valuable resources curated by a team of mental health professionals.

"Starting at the Sandton City centre, which attracts an average of two million visitors per month, shoppers will be provided with QR codes to download the app to their smartphones on the free wifi provided. Additionally, encouraging messages urging people to embrace the support provided by the app will flight on the electronic billboards inside the centre, on the centre's digital platforms and in direct communication channels," said Sandton City.

"Users can access seven thirty-minute sessions of direct text-based support from a mental health professional using the promo code #SandtonCity. This is limited to 50 000 users. 

The app has a 'Bamboo Forest' feature that allows the user to engage with other people who might be facing the same challenges as them and participate in audio-only peer or expert-facilitated group discussions to better understand mental health-related topics.

Jonathan Sinden, chief operations officer at Liberty Two Degrees, said: 

We realise that the past two years have been very challenging for many families. Mental health affects how one thinks, acts, feels and copes in life. We are thrilled that Liberty Two Degrees can play a role in making mental health support accessible to South Africans at this time when it is so necessary.

In two separate incidents in October and November, two people fell to their deaths in the same area at Sandton City. In addition to collaborating with Panda, the mall has also closed access to the area in question.

"All entrances from the Level 8 open parking area to this specific area will be closed indefinitely. The Protea court lift will be programmed to only go to Level 7. Level 8, 9, 10 will be blocked. The escalators from Level 7 to Level 8 will also be cordoned off, prohibiting any access to Level 8," the mall said.

Additional security will be placed on level 7, and motion sensor cameras will be installed.

The app is the brainchild of Allan Sweidan, a clinical psychologist, and Alon Lits, former general manager and director of Uber in Sub-Saharan Africa.

"As festive blues affect so many of us, we are immensely proud to be partnering with Liberty Two Degrees and, of course, Sandton City to emphasise the importance of mental health. Reaching out for support when feeling depressed, overwhelmed or anxious is so important and nothing to be embarrassed about," Sweidan said.

Early next year, Liberty Two Degrees will implement the campaign at its other malls, including Nelson Mandela Square, Eastgate, Midlands Mall and Liberty Promenade.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newslettersto get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pandaliberty two degreessandton citymental health
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA race director Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
20% - 1384 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
53% - 3659 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
27% - 1849 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.94
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.30
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
18.03
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.50
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.3%
Gold
1,784.74
+0.4%
Silver
22.19
+0.5%
Palladium
1,673.50
+4.6%
Platinum
935.50
+1.6%
Brent Crude
73.88
+0.2%
Top 40
65,102
0.0%
All Share
71,467
0.0%
Resource 10
67,716
0.0%
Industrial 25
94,115
0.0%
Financial 15
14,268
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

8h ago

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl...

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl fighting cancer
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo